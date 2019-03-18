×
IPL 2019: Who is each team's best new signing?

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.00K   //    18 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

IPL is coming
IPL is coming

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner. The auction which was held about three months ago will have a big say on how the tournament goes.

A team like Chennai Super Kings made only two new signing as they had released only three players before the auction, while on the other hand, a team like King XI Punjab, purchased a lot of new players due to a high salary cap.

The Mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu; Varun Chakravarthy and left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat were the expensive buys of the evening. Some familiar faces like Brendon McCullum and Dale Steyn failed to attract any bidders.

Like most of the previous auctions, there have been bargain buys and some baffling bidding. In this article, we will focus on the best buy made by each franchise.

#8 Delhi Capitals

Best Buy: Axar Patel

One of the best decisions made by the Delhi Capitals
One of the best decisions made by the Delhi Capitals

An Indian all-rounder is always a hot commodity for IPL teams. A player with the quality that Axar Patel possesses, was always going to attract high bids. However, Delhi Capitals brought the left-arm spinner for just ₹5 crores. Axar has 61 wickets in 68 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.52. He has also scored 686 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 127.

A player with these attribute is definitely a great addition to any team. The Gujarat all-rounder can be that dark horse that can help Delhi to clinch their maiden IPL title. With the T20 World Cup coming up in the year 2020, this tournament is a great opportunity for him to secure a spot in the Indian side as the bowling all-rounder.

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Sports always comes first.
