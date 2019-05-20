IPL 2019: Worst performers from each team

Several star players failed to perform well in IPL 2019

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on 12th May 2019 in style with an exciting contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In the end, Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title by a narrow margin of one run.

Over the seven-week long tournament, we came across several nail-biting contests, mind-blowing individual performances, and jaw-dropping catches. On one side, the likes of Andre Russell, David Warner, and Hardik Pandya lit up the tournament with their humongous hits and muscle power. On the other hand, bowlers like Imran Tahir, Shreyas Gopal, Kagiso Rabada, and Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled the batsmen with an excellent display of high-quality bowling.

Though several seasoned cricketers performed well in this season, few experienced Indian and overseas players failed to set the stage on fire. Now, let us look at such worst performers from each team.

Note: Player should have featured in a minimum of seven games

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

From left to right: Nath, Umesh, and Siraj

It was a yet another IPL season. However, it was same old story for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they once again failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Just like every other season, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers topped the runs chart of RCB. Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, and Marcus Stoinis played several valuable cameos throughout the season.

For some strange reasons, Akshdeep Nath was given a long rope by the RCB management. However, he scored only 61 runs from five innings (eight games) with a below-par strike rate of 107.01. In few matches, there were more than ten overs left in the innings when Nath arrived at the crease. However, he failed to make use of the opportunity in all those games.

Umesh Yadav was the star bowler for RCB last season. He took 20 wickets from 14 games with a decent economy rate of 7.86 in IPL 2018. However, Umesh failed to repeat his previous year's heroics in this season. In IPL 2019, he took only eight wickets in his 11 games with a poor economy rate of 9.80.

Like Yadav, Mohammed Siraj too was expensive and struggled to pick wickets in IPL 2019. In nine games, he took only seven wickets with an economy rate of 9.55.

Note: Pawan Negi was not considered since his bowling was used in only four of his seven games

