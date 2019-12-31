IPL 2020: Ranking the foreign line-up of all 8 teams

29 overseas were signed in the IPL 2020 auction.

The IPL auction witnessed exciting bidding wars among the franchises to fill in their empty slots and prepare themselves for the upcoming 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. The tournament is likely to begin in its regular phase of March/April 2020.

A total of 62 players earned contracts among the eight franchises out of 338 players enlisted in the name list. All the franchises splurged a total of ₹140.30 crores to fill their remaining slots for the upcoming mega-event. Australian pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive buy in the auction, sold to the Kolkata Knight Riders for a hefty ₹15.5 crores.

Foreigners received a lot of attention in the auction, with Glenn Maxwell being the second-most expensive player at ₹10.75 crores (Kings XI Punjab), followed by Chris Morris (₹10 crores to RCB), Sheldon Cotrell (₹8.5 crores to KXIP), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (₹8 crores to MI) as the top overseas purchases from the bidding wars.

Overseas players play a pivotal role in the success of any franchise in the IPL. Even though teams are only allowed to play four foreigners in their playing XI, they can make a huge difference in leading their teams to the coveted trophies. On that note, let's take a look at the foreign players of each side and rank them based on their potentiality and experience in the IPL.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers (left) and Dale Steyn (right)

Overseas Players: AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, and Joshua Philippe

The Royal Challengers Bangalore wanted to amend their death bowling woes and a hard-hitting opener in the auction. They purchased as many as four overseas pacers at their disposal, but a lot of them aren't in good form at present considering the flat tracks of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

They signed Chris Morris at an enormous price of ₹10 crores, and didn't do well in the Mzansi Super League. The South African all-rounder was released by the Delhi Capitals earlier before the auction. While Kane Richardson has an economy rate of 8.38 with just 18 wickets in his three seasons of IPL, Dale Steyn has suffered from injuries at regular intervals. Isuru Udana has no prior experience of playing in India. He has only struck 23 dismissals in 27 outings for Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Australian opener Aaron Finch has remained inconsistent in the IPL with a batting average of 26.31, having represented as many as seven franchises in the past. The focus will yet again shift to hard-hitting batsman AB de Villiers to score big runs for the team, while Moeen Ali to provide breakthroughs with both bat and ball. 21-year-old Josh Philippe, who has struck hard in the BBL, has no prior experience as far playing outside of the Australian conditions.

RCB doesn't seem to have their woes amended based on their foreigners for the upcoming year. The likes of Chris Morris and Aaron Finch will have to up their game to do well in home matches.

