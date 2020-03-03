IPL history: 12 most expensive players of last 12 IPL auctions and how they performed

MS Dhoni was the most expensive player of the inaugural IPL season

The IPL is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining domestic cricket leagues in the world. The top players from around the globe participate in the IPL. An array of high-profile cricketers also transpires to extravagant amounts being spent to procure their services.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a massive ₹ 15.5 crores for IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab also broke the bank and had to shell out ₹10.75 crores to purchase Glenn Maxwell. This gives us the idea of the kind of money that is involved in the big-budget league.

Indian cricket fans just can not seem to get enough of the IPL and the enthusiasm only increases each year even after 12 successful seasons.

While it is always great to win a good bid in the IPL, there are only a handful of players who have been able to justify their high price tag. In this throwback article, we aim to list out the 12 most expensive players of the 12 IPL auctions and how they performed in that particular edition. Without further ado, here they are:

#1 IPL 2008 - MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - ₹9.5 crores

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most feared wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. Quipped with a sharp cricketing brain, calmness, and composure on the cricket pitch, the batting powerhouse has always been a fan favourite.

Also See - IPL 2020: CSK share a video of MS Dhoni arriving at the Chennai airport [Watch]

Mahi, as he is popularly known, was purchased for ₹9.5 crores by Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. Apart from the 2016 and 2017 editions, when Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiants, Dhoni has been a loyal CSK player and an instrumental leader for the franchise.

During the 2008 edition, Dhoni amassed 414 runs in 16 matches a healthy strike rate of 133.54 and an average of 41.40. The extraordinary player led CSK to the final, where they lost to eventual champions Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

Dhoni has been instrumental for CSK and has led them to 8 IPL finals. They have finished as IPL Champions thrice and were runner-up five times.

The veteran continues to impress in the IPL and will be aiming to make a significant impact in the 2020 edition as well.

#2 IPL 2009 - Andrew Flintoff (Chennai Super Kings) and Kevin Pietersen (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - ₹9.8 crores (approx) each

Kevin Pietersen

Veteran English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff did not have a memorable experience in the IPL. Purchased for a hefty ₹9.8 crores by Chennai Super Kings, Flintoff was ruled out of 2009 IPL after playing only three matches. The Lancashire-born player could not make a significant impact in those three matches as well.

He made a total of 62 runs at a strike rate of 116.98 while he managed to clinch 2 wickets at an economy rate of 9.54.

IPL 2009 was Flintoff's first and last appearance in India's premier domestic league.

Kevin Pietersen also had a dismal IPL 2009 despite the fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore had to shell out approximately ₹9.8 crores for him. He could only play 6 matches in his debut IPL season due to International duties.

The English player scored just 93 runs at a dismal average of 15.50 and a poor strike rate of 109.41 in the 6 innings. The Natal-born player did, however, clinch 4 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.53. KP's performances were much better in IPL 2010 and 2012 editions.

Also Read - IPL 2020: Three players who flopped last season but might return with a bang

1 / 6 NEXT