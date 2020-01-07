IPL History: Every orange cap winner from the 12 editions so far

David Warner is a 3-time Orange Cap winner, each time for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2020 is all set to get underway on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The IPL Governing Council is likely to finalise the complete schedule for the tournament by the first week of February.

The auction for the 2020 IPL edition took place at Kolkata on December 19. Australian paceman Pat Cummins was the most expensive player, purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crores. Leggie Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player - bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 crores. Among batsmen, Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell was sold to his former franchise Kings XI Punjab for INR 10.75 crores.

Every year, the batsman with most number of runs in the edition is declared the winner of the Orange Cap. As the teams prepare for IPL 2020, we take a look at the winners from each season.

2008 | 616 runs by Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab)

Australian left-hander Shaun Marsh made a significant impact on the inaugural IPL edition, amassing 616 runs in 11 matches for Kings XI Punjab. Marsh’s runs came at a strike rate of 139.68 and an average of 68.44. The performance featured one hundred and five fifties. Marsh’s best of 115 came off 69 balls against Rajasthan Royals at Mohali in the 56 match of the edition. Punjab won the game by 41 runs. They, however, lost the semi-finals to Chennai Super Kings in which Marsh contributed 23 from 17.

2009 | 572 runs by Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings)

Another Aussie, Matthew Hayden, dominated the 2009 edition with the bat. Turning out for Chennai Super Kings, Hayden smashed 572 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 144.81 and an average of 52. Hayden hit five fifties in the season. The left-hander’s highest score of 89 came off 58 balls against Kings XI Punjab in the 34th match of the edition at Centurion. CSK won the game by 12 runs. Chennai ended up losing in the semi-final to Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in which Hayden’s contribution was 26 from 19 balls.

