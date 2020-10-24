IPL: Ranking the highest totals of all 8 teams

The T20 format tends to be skewed in the favor of the batsmen. This is even more true in a fast-paced volatile league like the IPL. While there are incredible bowling displays from time to time, more often than not, the batsmen seem to have a better time in the IPL.

There have been multiple instances of bowling attacks being ruthlessly decimated in the IPL. 200+ scores may not be uncommon but teams have, on a few special occasions, gone on to substantially surpass that landmark.

Here are the eight current IPL teams ranked according to the highest totals posted by them in the history of the tournament.

8) Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019: 212 runs against Kings XI Punjab

David Warner [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

SRH: 212/6 (20 overs)

KXIP: 167/8 (20 overs)

The Sunriser Hyderabad playbook is in sync with David Warner's style and he has frequently stepped up for the team over many seasons.

Warner (81 from 56) led from the front as the other SRH batters pitched in with small cameos. The departure of Warner did cause the innings to slow down a bit, but 212 would prove to be more than enough for SRH to win.

KL Rahul (79 from 56) was the only KXIP batsman to cross 30 runs as they failed to build partnerships in their innings. Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan both picked three wickets apiece to ensure SRH enjoyed a 45-run victory.

7) Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017: 223 runs against Kings XI Punjab

Friends and foes [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

KXIP: 230/3 (20 overs)

MI: 223/6 (20 overs)

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL, but they feature near the bottom of this list of highest totals.

The Mumbai Indians were chasing a total of 230 set by KXIP (which is their second-highest total). The Mumbai franchise went hell for leather right from the start as the opening partnership yielded 99 runs from 8.4 overs.

There was a slight lull in the middle as Nitish Rana (12 from 12) and Rohit Sharma (5 from 7) failed to get going against KXIP. Keiron Pollard (50* from 24) ensured that Mumbai's innings got back on track with Hardik Pandya (30 from 13) and Karn Sharma (19 from 6) chipping in with invaluable cameos.

Unfortunately, Pollard failed to score 15 runs in the final over as the Mumbai Indians fell short of the target by seven runs.

6) Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020: 226 runs against Kings XI Punjab

Rahul Tewatie [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is the opposite of the other stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Smaller boundaries and a flatter wicket have meant every batsman is licking his lips when he steps out to bat at Sharjah.

During the initial days of Dream 11 IPL, the duo of KL Rahul (69 from 54) and Mayank Agarwal (106 from 50) capitalized on their rich vein of form to help KXIP post a total of 223/2.

RR captain Steve Smith (50 from 27) and Sanju Samson (85 from 42) played fine knocks, but the day belonged to Rahul Tewatia (53 from 31). Struggling on 17 from 23 balls, Rahul Tewatia seemed to be losing the game for his side.

However, he scored 36 runs in his next seven balls with six sixes to revive the chase from the dead. Assisted by Jofra Archer's 13*(3), RR romped home with three balls to spare.

5) Delhi Capitals, IPL 2011: 231 runs against Kings XI Punjab

David Warner [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Score:

DC: 231/2 (20 overs)

KXIP: 202/6 (20 overs)

DC openers David Warner (77 from 48) and Virender Sehwag (77 from 35) smashed scintillating half-centuries to put DC in command. The 146-run opening stand came off just 70 balls. Venugopal Rao (28* from 15) and Naman Ojha (19* from 8) provided the finishing touches as DC posted an imposing 231/4.

KXIP fought back strongly, led by Shaun Marsh's 95 (46), but ultimately fell well short of the target.

4) Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2011: 232 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Adam Gilchrist [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

KXIP: 232/2 (20 overs)

RCB: 121/10 (17 overs)

The business end of IPL 2011's league phase saw one of the greatest players tee-off on the opposition. Adam Gilchrist (106 from 55) struck eight fours and nine sixes to score a century before being caught in the penultimate ball of the innings. Shaun Marsh's 79*(49) ensured that runs were scored from both ends.

The RCB batters crumbled under pressure as the top five batsmen posted just 58 runs from 60 balls. KXIP's Piyush Chawla picked up four wickets to bowl out RCB for an underwhelming 121/10.

3) Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018: 245 runs against Kings XI Punjab

KKR - 245/6, 20 Overs

SIXXX! What a start to Javon's IPL career and finishes it off in style for KKR! 👏#KXIPvKKR #IPL2018 #KKRHaiTaiyaar — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 12, 2018

Final Scores:

This IPL match took place during the peak of Sunil Narine's form with the bat. The West Indian smashed 75 (36) to set the tempo of the chase. Dinesh Karthik (50 from 23) also scored a half-century and six of the KKR batters had strike-rates over 200.

KL Rahul (66 from 29) once again got his team off to a flying start. R Ashwin (45 from 22) played a handy knock down the order but it was never going to enough when the target was 246. KKR finally managed to restrict KXIP to 214 runs, winning the match by 31 runs.

2) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2010: 246 runs against Rajasthan Royals

Murali Vijay and Co. [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

CSK: 246/5 (20 overs)

RR: 223/5 (20 overs)

Murali Vijay (127 from 56) scored a ruthless century for CSK at the top, which completely deflated the RR bowling attack.

5️⃣ highest match aggregates in IPL🧐



4️⃣6️⃣9️⃣ CSK (246) vs RR (223) in 2010🔥🔥



4️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ KXIP(214) vs KKR (245) in 2018



4️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ MI (223) vs KXIP (230) in 2017



4️⃣4️⃣7️⃣ KXIP(207) vs CSK (240) in 2008



4️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ DC (231) vs KXIP (202) in 2011#IPL2020 #IPL #CSK #KXIP #KKR #DC #RR #MI — CricNerds | #IPL2020 (@cricnerds) March 16, 2020

RR's day got worse when Albie Morkel (62 from 34) kept the scoreboard going at a blitzing pace.

In response, RR opener Naman Ojha (94* from 55) played a destructive innings as well to give RR a glimmer of hope. Shane Watson's 60 (25) ensured that RR fought admirably but the team was always one step behind where they needed to be in the innings.

RR managed a respectable 223/5, which is the largest IPL total in a losing cause.

1) Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2013: 263 runs against Pune Warriors India

[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

RCB: 263/5 (20 overs)

PWI: 133/9 (20 overs)

It is true, RCB fans have experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the IPL.

This game will always be known for the 175-run knock by the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. The knock came off just 66 balls as cricketing fans from all over the world looked on. Chris Gayle smashed 13 fours and 17 sixes in his unbeaten innings.

Though overshadowed, AB de Villiers (31 from 8) also made his presence felt in the innings.

In response, PWI lost a wicket in the second ball of their innings and it was all downhill from there. Chris Gayle himself bowled the last over of the match and picked up two wickets as PWI managed just 133/9 in their 20 overs.

RCB is also responsible for the second-highest score in IPL; 248/3 against the Gujarat Lions courtesy of twin centuries by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.