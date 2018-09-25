Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Law to leave Windies for Middlesex role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:26 IST
stuartlaw - Cropped
Stuart Law, who is to leave his West Indies role

Stuart Law is to leave his role as West Indies head coach to take over at County Championship side Middlesex.

The Australian, who played one Test and 54 ODIs for his country, will finish up his stint with the Windies after tours of India and Bangladesh before taking up his new challenge in January.

"It is a great privilege to be asked to coach Middlesex and to accept one of the plum jobs in world cricket," he told Middlesex's official website. 

"I have very much enjoyed my time with the West Indies and wish the staff and players every success.

"There is never a good time to leave but the opportunity to work with Middlesex for four years at the home of cricket was too good to decline."

Law took over the Windies in February 2017, leading the Test team to series wins over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, while also guiding the ODI side through qualifying for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He played 14 straight seasons in England for Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire during his playing career.

In 2009, Law was appointed Sri Lanka's assistant coach and later took on the full job, before also enjoying a stint as Bangladesh coach.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex Cricket join hands to...
RELATED STORY
Legendary fast bowlers produced by Windies
RELATED STORY
T20 Blast 2018: Middlesex vs Surrey Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
David Warner mocked, Windies not allowed to train in...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Middlesex
RELATED STORY
How Windies could line up at 2019 World Cup with the...
RELATED STORY
BCCI forces West Indies team to train in Dubai
RELATED STORY
5 Iconic voices who will forever be missed by Cricket fans
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest openers to 5000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
India announce Board President's XI squad for Windies...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 3 | Yesterday
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
SSX 118/10 & 4/0 (5.0 ov)
NOR 171/10
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Northamptonshire by 49 runs with 10 wickets remaining
SSX VS NOR live score
| 09:30 AM
HAM 187/10
LAN 123/4 (39.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Lancashire trail Hampshire by 64 runs with 6 wickets remaining
HAM VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us