Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Love for cricket helped me fight off-field problems: Shami

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
256   //    02 Aug 2018, 11:11 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

By Chetan Narula

Birmingham, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian pacer Mohammed Shami says his love for cricket helped him battle the off field problems that pegged him back a few months ago as he made an impressive comeback in the ongoing first Test against England here.

On the opening day of the first Test here, Shami took 2-64 while R Ashwin returned with figures of 4 for 60 to help India restrict England to 285-9.

It was a fine return for the 28-year-old Shami, who was accused of domestic violence and extra-marital affair by his wife some months back. He also sustained injuries after being involved in an accident and later missed the one-off Afghanistan Test for failing the yo-yo fitness test.

"(The tour of) South Africa was a long time ago and there have been some off field issues after that. I had to fight a lot in between but my effort was that I have to keep doing what I love most and what is most important to me (cricket)," Shami said.

"I wanted to just keep doing my job and then see what happens to the rest of the stuff in my life. Whatever difficulties I face, first I wanted to play cricket and keep doing it. The result is in front of us."

Shami, who was India's highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps in the 2-1 loss to South Africa, said he was satisfied with his and team's efforts on the field on the opening day.

"As a bowling unit and as an individual I am very happy today. This is the thing I have worked hard for and we have been able to bring it forward successfully," he said.

"There are ups and downs in life and in your family. But when playing for your country there is a responsibility and when you do that job properly, I think that's the best thing. So I am very happy with today."

Joe Root struck his 41st Test half-century and put on 105 runs with Jonny Bairstow. Things were going fine until the third session when England collapsed from 216/3 to 285-9, losing six wickets for 69 runs.

It was the 63rd over of the innings when Virat Kohli's direct throw ran out Root and that changed the momentum as England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls.

"In the morning the wicket was a little slower and there was hard work for sure. On such wickets we have to maintain good line and length all day. It was a little tough initially because it was slow and a little damp. We didn't do anything extra during those overs," Shami said.

"Initially when you bowl on such wickets here you get an idea how it will behave and what you need to keep doing. So there weren't many changes in our approach during the day but we tried to control line and length through the day, and tried not to give any width," he added.

Shami said the pacers gelled well with the lone spinner and they did not feel the need for a second spinner.

"If you see in a Test match, there is a lot of time and you can come back if there is a good partnership. You bowl according to the wicket and batsmen, so as a captain or as a bowler, you get to think," he said.

"You can assess situation as per the wicket, and that's how you choose your bowling unit and then work on the basis of that. So you cannot say that we missed or will miss an extra spinner.

"We have to believe in the team selection and fight with the same group of bowlers, instead of thinking what you don't have," said Shami.

Shami also heaped praise on Ashwin (4/60) for registering his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia.

"He bowled very well today. Usually in English conditions, you see fast bowlers doing well. For a spinner to come early in the spell and do so well, it gave us confidence too," Shami said.

"Overall the fast bowlers did well and he combined well with us. So we didn't miss the second spinner as we had experience on our side and it can be seen in the results."

Shami said playing together in the last few oversees tours has helped the team to produce a quality bowling unit.

"Even when you are not able to take wickets, you dry up the runs. Ashwin bowled well from one end while the runs stopped from the other end to create pressure and the wickets came in the end," he said.

"This is the quality of our bowling unit which we have gained after playing two or three successive tours together. We are very happy as a bowling unit."

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped me a lot at Sunrisers Hyderabad,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Knocks Played By Yuvraj Singh In ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Love thy cricketers, but don’t make them bigger than the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018 - Analyzing India's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India's Most Iconic Test Victories on Foreign Soil in the...
RELATED STORY
Interview: "Fitness is the key to success", says Delhi...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Mohammed Shami-Umesh Yadav pair is the...
RELATED STORY
Why Test cricket continues to charm
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted Playing XI for the first Test againt...
RELATED STORY
4 most courageous acts in cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test
ENG 287/10
IND 63/3 (18.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | India trail England by 224 runs with 7 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us