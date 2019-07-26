×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Magical Murtagh to wondrous Woakes - the numbers behind England and Ireland's crazy Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    26 Jul 2019, 21:52 IST
ChrisWoakes - cropped
England all-rounder Chris Woakes

England seamers Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad tore through Ireland at Lord's on Friday to end a remarkable Test match where seam bowlers dominated.

Needing 182 for a historic maiden victory in cricket's longest format, Ireland were blown away as they subsided to 38 all out.

It meant England escaped with a remarkable win despite also failing to reach three figures in their first innings and needing nightwatchman Jack Leach to produce their most substantial batting contribution.

Whether it made for useful Ashes preparation is up for debate, but a Test played out in fast forward unquestionably made for compelling viewing.

 

A win without foundation

Before lunch was served on the first day, England's hopes of victory were in tatters. Playing on his home ground, Middlesex veteran Tim Murtagh earned himself a place on the fabled honours board with an imperious 5-13.

England's collapse to 85 all out was their lowest at home since Glenn McGrath's stunning 8-38 dismissed them for 77 at Lord's in 1997.

They escaped with a draw on that occasion and this win marks only the 13th time in Test history – and fifth since 1935 – that a team has managed to claim victory despite being dismissed for below 100 in their first innings.

Advertisement

Jack of all trades

Selected for his dependable left-arm spin, Jack Leach walked away with the man-of-the-match award after a diligently compiled 92 in the second innings gave some of his much-vaunted England colleagues a lesson in application at the crease.

Indeed, Leach's total was more than the 87 skipper Joe Root, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali and the pair-bagging Jonny Bairstow could manage between them in the match. It was also only the second fifty in 2019 for an England Test opener.

England's out-of-sorts batsmen might be encouraged by Leach demonstrating how form can turn around at an unexpected moment. The highest score of his first-class career came after 19 innings without reaching double digits.

Wondrous Woakes loving Lord's 

Some observers believe two Tests every year at Lord's gives English cricket's HQ an unfair slice of the pie but, if Chris Woakes had his way, England would probably never play anywhere else.

The Warwickshire all-rounder put a lacklustre first-innings outing behind him to demolish Ireland with a masterful display of seam and swing. Woakes' eventual figures of 6-17 mean he has 24 Lord's wickets at an average of 9.75 – the third best of any seamer at a single venue.

For context, the 30-year-old's overall Test analysis is 78 wickets at 31.06. All three of his five-wicket hauls - along with one tally of 10 in a match - have come at Lord's, where he scored his maiden and so-far only Test century against India last August.

Irish dreams shattered

When captain Will Porterfield and James McCollum emerged to start the Ireland chase, victory and history appeared within reach.

But 15.4 brutal overs later it was all over. McCollum was the only visiting batsman to reach double figures second time around as Ireland posted the seventh-worst score in Test history and the lowest ever at Lord's.

Advertisement
England receive pre-Ashes reality check as marvellous Murtagh stars for Ireland
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Murtagh takes five as Ireland bowl England out for 85
RELATED STORY
Milestone: Tim Murtagh becomes the first Irishman to scalp five wickets in Tests 
RELATED STORY
England vs Ireland 2019: England complete turnaround to register 143-run win
RELATED STORY
Ireland tour of England 2019, only Test: Live streaming and telecast details, preview and squads
RELATED STORY
Woakes and Broad shatter Irish dreams
RELATED STORY
England vs Ireland 2019: Ireland in a strong position at the end of Day 1 
RELATED STORY
England vs Ireland 2019: Honours even on Day 2 of one-off Test
RELATED STORY
Roy and Stone handed England Test debuts against Ireland
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences between England and India in 2nd Test match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
GLA 10/1 (2.3 ov)
MSX
LIVE
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bowl.
GLA VS MSX live score
Only Test | Wed, 24 Jul
ENG 85/10 & 303/10
IRE 207/10 & 38/10
England won by 143 runs
ENG VS IRE live score
1st T20I | Today, 11:45 PM
England Women
Australia Women
ENG-W VS AUW live score
Match 4 | Today
INU 256/6 (50.0 ov)
ENU 257/5 (48.4 ov)
England Under 19s won by 5 wickets
INU VS ENU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us