×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Durham captain Bancroft will learn from ball-tampering scandal, says club's CEO

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    24 Mar 2019, 18:54 IST
Cameron Bancroft - cropped
New Durham captain Cameron Bancroft

New Durham captain Cameron Bancroft is a stronger and better person having gone through the furore which followed the ball-tampering scandal, according to the club's chief executive.

The county appointed Bancroft as their new skipper earlier this week, almost exactly a year on from Australia's third Test against South Africa at Newlands, when the opening batsman admitted trying to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper while he was fielding.

Bancroft was banned for nine months - while team-mates David Warner and Steve Smith were handed year-long suspensions - and the former only made his return in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers in December.

He will spend the 2019 season with Durham and will lead the side in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup, with chief executive Tim Bostock adamant the 26-year-old is the right man for the role.

"I was living in Australia and was there at the time, I witnessed the absolute outrage in Australia and the backlash, and what they put those three players through - media and also the Australian public," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was fierce, but only for a relatively short space of time. Very quickly the Australians moved on to a period of forgiveness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

28/3/18 - 28/12/18 What a journey this has been over the last 9 months. For me, in what seemed like troubled times in April can remember lying in bed feeling for some thing. Some inspiration and motivation to get me out of bed. After thinking, reading, wondering and living it came to me that I had a choice. To lay in suffering or get up, show up and act. Action led to motivation and motivation gave me all the inspiration I needed. Here I am now. Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last 9 months. You know who you are. Namaste Have faith and embrace uncertainty. Cam x

A post shared by Cameron Bancroft (@cbancroft4) on

"I think there was a cultural issue that was endemic within that particular set-up at the time and, unfortunately, Bancroft should have known better.

"I'm sure he regrets absolutely making that mistake, but he was caught in that situation.

Advertisement

"I'm pretty sure there's not a day or an hour goes by that he doesn't think, 'Why the hell did I do that?'

"But he did it, and you're allowed to make mistakes, but you can also recover from mistakes, and I think he's a stronger person and a better person as a result.

"He's the best available option [to be Durham captain], to be perfectly honest."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bancroft appointed Durham captain
RELATED STORY
Bancroft opens up on Warner role in ball-tampering scandal
RELATED STORY
Bancroft keen to play with Warner again
RELATED STORY
Bancroft considered quitting cricket for yoga teaching during ban
RELATED STORY
Disgraced Bancroft out third ball on return from ban
RELATED STORY
Bancroft makes unbeaten century on first-class return
RELATED STORY
Australia's Bancroft returns to cricket after tampering ban
RELATED STORY
Cameron Bancroft sledged by Australian pacer in Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Markande debuts, Babar aims to be like Kohli and more - Cricket News Today, 24th February 2019
RELATED STORY
3 virtues that we should learn from Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 3 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD live score
Match 2
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 118/4 (15.3 ov)
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders need 64 runs to won from 4.3 overs
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us