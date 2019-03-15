New Zealand-Bangladesh Test cancelled after Christchurch shootings

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah and New Zealand's Kane Williamson

The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was cancelled after mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

Bangladesh players narrowly escaped the shootings at one of the mosques, where New Zealand Police confirmed there were multiple fatalities.

The Black Caps and Bangladesh were due to finish their three-Test series at Hagley Oval beginning on Saturday.

However, the Test was cancelled in a joint decision between the two nations.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch," the Black Caps wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test.

"Again, both teams and support staff groups are safe."

Bangladesh duo Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim confirmed on Twitter they had only narrowly escaped the shootings.

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019