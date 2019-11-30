×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand strike twice late to leave England in trouble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Nov 2019, 11:40 IST
NewZealand - Cropped
New Zealand celebrate

England were left in trouble after losing a pair of wickets late on day two of the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Black Caps were bowled out for 375 in their first innings after something of a collapse at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Debutant Daryl Mitchell (73) and BJ Watling (55) guided New Zealand after Tom Latham's century, but the hosts – who lead the two-Test series 1-0 – lost their final five wickets for just 60.

Stuart Broad (4-73) was the pick of the bowlers but, just as England seemed boosted by that strong finish, the Black Caps hit back.

Dom Sibley (4) and Joe Denly (4) fell before stumps, leaving England at 39-2 and still trailing by 336 runs with Rory Burns (24) and Joe Root (6) unbeaten.

Sibley had been hit in the helmet by Tim Southee (1-24) before falling to the paceman, who trapped him lbw.

Burns was given a life on 10 as Ross Taylor put down a catch at first slip off Matt Henry.

But New Zealand would strike again, Watling diving low to his right to remove Denly off Henry (1-10) to cap a fine day for the hosts.

Advertisement

Earlier, England had made a fine start to day two as Latham (105) and Henry Nicholls (16) – the overnight batsmen – departed early.

But Mitchell and Watling led the response for New Zealand, putting together a 124-run partnership as they frustrated the tourists.

The Black Caps scored just 67 runs during the second session, although the departure of Watling – removed by a great Broad bouncer – just before tea triggered a collapse of sorts.

England managed to contain New Zealand to 375, but the fall of Sibley and Denly has left them on the back foot.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
AUS 582/3 (126.0 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Day 2 | Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS PAK live score
2nd Test | 03:00 AM
NZ 375/10
ENG 39/2 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail New Zealand by 336 runs with 8 wickets remaining
NZ VS ENG live score
Only Test | Wed, 27 Nov
AFG 187/10 & 120/10
WI 277/10 & 33/1
West Indies won by 9 wickets
AFG VS WI live score
Match 51 | Today
SYS-W 93/9 (20.0 ov)
ADS-W 94/2 (15.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers Women won by 8 wickets
SYS-W VS ADS-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us