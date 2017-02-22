New Zealand's Taylor achieves milestone ODI century

by Reuters News 22 Feb 2017, 08:00 IST

REUTERS - Ross Taylor became New Zealand's most prolific one-day international century maker on Wednesday when his 102 not out guided his side to 289-4 in the second game of their five-match series against South Africa in Christchurch.

The 32-year-old had joined Nathan Astle on 16 ODI centuries earlier this month against Australia in Hamilton and moved ahead with his 17th when he hit Wayne Parnell for his eighth boundary with the final ball of New Zealand's innings.

Taylor had actually been caught at deep midwicket on the penultimate delivery by a diving David Miller, who then threw the ball back into play as he thought he was going to touch the boundary rope at Hagley Oval.

Taylor combined with captain Kane Williamson (69) in a 104-run partnership and then finished the innings with an unbeaten 123-run stand with Jimmy Neesham (71).

Earlier in his innings, Taylor also became the fourth New Zealander to surpass 6,000 ODI runs when he back cut legspinner Imran Tahir for his fourth boundary to bring up his 50.

Taylor now has 6,052 ODI runs, still well behind former captain Stephen Fleming's 8,007. Astle is on 7,090 and Brendon McCullum 6,083.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)