Now, Balvinder Singh Sandhu to join MCA CIC

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 18:23 IST
28

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu will be the latest entrant to the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Yesterday, another former India pacer Karsan Ghavri had confirmed that he too will be joining the CIC, which presently only has two members - Ajit Wadekar and Amol Muzumdar.

Its chairman Ajit Agarkar has already orally informed the MCA Committee of Administrators that he does not want to continue in the CIC and would prefer to remain the chief selector of the senior team.

Sandhu, 61, a member of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, confirmed the development.

"Yes, they have my consent and I have agreed for it (joining the CIC)...Yes (MCA joint secretary) Unmesh Khadnvilkar (spoke to me)," Sandhu told PTI.

He said the main aim will be to ensure that cricket in the megalopolis improves.

He also said that he shares a good rapport with both Ghavri and Wadekar.

"Let's see (about how to go ahead). Karsan, myself are on the same page on most of the things. We are good friends as well. For us, our intention is to see that Mumbai cricket improves...(We will) create some system where people are accountable and responsible for taking decisions," Sandhu added.

One of the main tasks for the CIC would be to find a new coach for the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions after former India stumper Sameer Dighe expressed his inability to continue with the job just after one season

