Pakistan star Amir retires from Test cricket at 27

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 29 // 26 Jul 2019, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Retiring Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir has retired from Test cricket at the age of 27.

The left-armer has played 36 Tests from his debut in July 2009 but, 10 years on, he has decided to quit his international career in the longest format.

Amir was handed a five-year ban and jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal after bowling deliberate no-balls against England, returning to international action against New Zealand in January 2016.

He will focus on limited-overs matches and explained this was the reason for his early Test retirement.

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," Amir said in a statement.

"I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket.

"Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team's upcoming challenges, including next year's T20 World Cup.

"It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time.

Advertisement

"But with the World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly."

Pakistan Cricket Board managing director Wasim Khan added: "Amir has been one of the most exciting and talented left-arm fast bowlers in Test cricket in recent times.

"He overcame adversity as a young cricketer and came back stronger not only as a cricketer but also as a better human being.

"His skill, on the field, and his personality will be missed in the dressing room in the longer format.

"However, we respect his decision and look forward to him continuing to play an integral role in white ball cricket for Pakistan."

Amir claimed 119 wickets and scored 751 runs in his Test career, taking 6-44 in his best bowling innings against West Indies in 2017.

Pakistan will play their World Test Championship opener against Sri Lanka in October.