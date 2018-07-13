Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    13 Jul 2018, 20:26 IST
Imam-ul-Haq_cropped
Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Imam-ul-Haq struck a century to help Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe by 201 runs in the opening match of their one-day series.

Opener Imam's 128 from 134 balls provided the platform for the tourists to post 308-7 after being put into bat at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 60 in a patient opening stand worth 113, while the returning Babar Azam - back in action after suffering a broken arm during Pakistan's tour of England - made 30.

However, it was Asif Ali who provided some late impetus in the closing stages of an innings that had meandered along, the right-handed batsman marking his debut by blasting 46 from just 25 deliveries.

An inexperienced Zimbabwe side never threatened in reply, mustering just 107 as they were bowled out in 35 overs.

Chamu Chibhabha (20) and Tarisai Musakanda (21) offered some resistance, but Zimbabwe quickly slipped to 55-5 before leg-spinner Shadab Khan (4-32) worked his way through the lower order.

Debutant Ryan Murray top-scored with an unbeaten 32, but the hosts will have to improve - and quickly - if they are to compete in the rest of the series.

The second of five matches takes place at the same venue on Monday.

 

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan eliminates Zimbabwe from tri-series tournament
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan progress after Zimbabwe opener puts them in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
5 captains who have scored centuries in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | 04:30 AM
SL 287/10 & 111/4 (37.0 ov)
RSA 126/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead South Africa by 272 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd Test | 03:00 PM
WIN 354/10 & 19/1 (9.0 ov)
BAN 149/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies lead Bangladesh by 224 runs with 9 wickets remaining
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us