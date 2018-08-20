Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Duleep Trophy: Ramaswamy, Aparajith hit tons on final day in drawn match

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
610   //    20 Aug 2018, 21:01 IST

Dindigul(TN), Aug 20 (PTI) Opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (123 not out) and Baba Aparajith (101 not out) lit up the final day with twin centuries as the opening match of the Duleep Trophy between India Red and India Green ended in a tame draw here today.

India Red gained three points from the encounter after securing a 28-run first innings lead while India Green had to be content with one point.

Red had made 337 in the first innings and restricted the rival to 309 in reply at the NPR College ground here.

Resuming at 38 for no loss, India Red lost skipper Abhinav Mukund (31) for the addition of 14 runs, when he was caught by Baba Aparajith off Ankit Rajpoot's bowling.

Vidarbha opener Ramaswamy and Tamil Nadu's Aparajith ensured that the team did not suffer any more jolts and batted confidently to put 210 runs for the second wicket.

India Red declared at 262 for 1 in 79 overs after Aparajith reached his eighth first-class ton.

While Ramaswamy hit nine fours and three sixes in his 245-ball knock, Aparajith hit seven fours and hammered three sixes in his ton.

Aparajith emulated his twin brother Indrajith, who had scored a century for India Green yesterday.

The two played confidently and came up with some pleasing shots as the bowlers toiled without success.

Vidarbha medium-pacer Rajneesh Gurbani was named player of the match for his impressive haul of 7 for 81.

India Red meets India Blue led by Faiz Fazal in the next match starting on August 23.

Brief scores: Brief scores: India Red 337 and 262 for 1 in 79 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 123 not out, Baba Aparajith 101 not out, Abhinav Mukund 31) vs India Green 309 in 111.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 109, Sudip Chaterjee 82, Rajneesh Gurbani 7 for 81)

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Dindigul to host 2018 Duleep Trophy from August 17
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 Schedule Announced
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 squads announced
RELATED STORY
Akshay Wadkar in for dope-tainted Abhishek Gupta after...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu omitted from Duleep Trophy and India A...
RELATED STORY
Banned Punjab cricketer named in Duleep Trophy squad
RELATED STORY
Curators doing their bit to improve India's away record
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why International players should play domestic...
RELATED STORY
BCCI to host over 2000 matches in the upcoming 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India should open with Dinesh Karthik in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 23/0 (9.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 498 runs to win
IND VS ENG live score
1st T20I | Today
AFG 160/7 (18.0 ov)
IRE 144/9 (18.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 16 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
| 10:00 AM
NOR 346/10
MSX 187/10 & 32/1 (11.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Middlesex trail Northamptonshire by 127 runs with 9 wickets remaining
NOR VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 154/10 & 79/7 (34.0 ov)
DUR 295/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Glamorgan trail Durham by 62 runs with 3 wickets remaining
GLA VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us