Rahul: That was by far my most difficult innings in Tests

India's batsmen failed again on Saturday, with the exception of KL Rahul, who described his 90 as his "most difficult innings" in Tests.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 21:52 IST

India batsman KL Rahul

KL Rahul felt he had played his toughest Test innings after top-scoring with 90 in Bangalore on an otherwise dismal opening day for the hosts against Australia.

Having been rolled over for 105 and 107 en route to a thumping defeat in the first Test in Pune, Virat Kohli's side again flopped with the bat on Saturday as they were dismissed for 189 - thanks largely to Nathan Lyon claiming 8-50.

Rahul accounted for almost half of that score, despite being hampered by a shoulder problem, before Australia reached 40 without loss in reply to round off a dominant day.

"[It was] by far the most difficult innings I've had to play in Test cricket, but this is my home ground, I've played on wickets like this before, so I had a fair idea of how to play on this wicket," Rahul said after stumps in an interview with BCCI.tv.

"I love to bat on difficult wickets and the team needed me to stay there as long as I could and get some runs on the board. I'm happy with the way I batted.

"Getting out in the nineties is always something very painful for a batsman. More than the disappointment of [missing out on] the individual milestone, I really felt like 220-250 would have been a really good total on this wicket. So we're disappointed that we couldn't get to that target."

Kohli was dismissed shouldering arms for the second innings in a row, lbw to Lyon on this occasion, and India's captain also wasted a review following a consultation with Rahul.

Explaining India's use of DRS, Rahul added: "I did tell him that it looked really out and for it to be overturned it had to be spinning a long way, so I asked him if he felt it was spinning and he thought it did spin a little so we took the chance."

Rahul said of his own injury trouble: "It's not the most comfortable feeling to play with a bad shoulder and I had to restrict myself from playing a lot of shots. But I knew going into the game that I would be restricted. That's what me and the physio discussed and I spoke to the coach as well, and I was really confident going into the game that I could still manage.

"I just had to sacrifice one or two shots and I have all the shots in the book, so one or two shouldn't really matter. Towards the end when I had to take on the bowlers, that's when it started acting up."