Rajasthan best Odisha by 35 runs

PTI
NEWS
News
3   //    16 Dec 2018, 17:55 IST

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajasthan pacers yet again produced a stellar performance as the visitors defeated Odisha by 35 runs in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday.

Rajasthan bundled out Odisha for 137 in their second essay with pacer Aniket Choudhary (5-25) taking his second five wicket haul of the match to help the visitors script a memorable winin a low-scoring clash.

The momentum swung back and forth throughout the game but Rajasthan held their nerves in the end to emerge triumphant.

Choudhary, who had figures of 5-49 in the first innings, was ably supported by pacers T H Haq (3-39) and Nathu Singh (2-43) in the second innings.

For Odisha, number 8 Suryakant Pradhan raised the hopes of a win with his quick-fire 56 off 33 balls but after his dismissal it was all over bar the shouting for the hosts.

For the hosts, Subranshu Senapati (36) and Debasish Samantray (21) played handy knocks but failed to take the side home.

Rajasthan pacer Haq also had a game to remember as he took 8 wickets in the game, including five in the first innings.

Meanwhile at Rohtak, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 130-run win over Haryana after bundling out the opposition for 91.

Seasoned Irfan Pathan was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 5-18.

At Agartala, following on, Goa reached 113 for 3 at the close of play, still adrift by 53 runs against Tripura.

At Palam in the national capital, Services rode on Rajat Paliwal's 180 to post a massive 396 in the first innings and took the crucial first innings lead against Assam.

Brief Scores: At Bhubaneswar: Rajasthan 135 and 148 beat Odisha 111 and 137 (Suryakant Pradhan 56, Subranshu Senapati 36, Aniket Choudhary 5-25, T M Haq 3-39, Nathu Singh 2-43) by 35 runs.

Rajasthan 6 points, Odisha 0 points.

At Rohtak: Jammu and Kashmir 161 and 205 beat Haryana 145 and 91 (Ankit Kumar 17 , Yuzvendra Chahal 15, Irfan Pathan 5-18 , Umar Nazir 3-29) by 130 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir 6 points , Haryana 0 points.

At New Delhi (Palam): Assam 211 and 83/3 (Rishav Das 41, Pallav Kumar Das 27, Diwesh Pathania 2-28) versus Services 396 all out (Rajat Paliwal 180 , N K Singh 79, Jitumoni Kalita 3-99).

At Lucknow: Jharkhand 354and 143/2versus Uttar Pradesh 243 (Suresh Raina 75, Rinku Singh 53, Rahul Shukla 5-65, Varun Aaron 4-59).

At Agartala: Tripura 358 versus Goa 192 (Snehal Kauthankar 79, Suyash Prabhudessai 34, A K Sarkar 4-29, A S Sarkar 3-42) and 113/3 (Suyash Prabhudessai 39 not out, A S Sarkar 1-16)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
