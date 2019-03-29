×
Rashid excited to face Smith and Warner

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    29 Mar 2019, 21:40 IST
adilrashid - cropped
England spinner Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is excited to face a full-strength Australia side featuring Steve Smith and David Warner at the Cricket World Cup.

A year on from the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Test cricket, Smith and Warner have now completed their suspensions and will eligible for selection going forward.

Both batsmen are likely to come straight back into the Australia ODI side for the World Cup, while Test spots are also expected as Australia prepare to travel to England for the Ashes.

While some may not be too welcoming towards the duo, Rashid is looking forward to facing them as England embark on a big year of their own.

"It'll be nice to face a full-strength Australia with all their batters and all their bowlers," the leg-spinner told Omnisport.

"It's better for everybody watching as well with all the players playing. It'll be exciting for us boys to play against them again."

Even if Smith and Warner return to their ranks, Australia are unlikely to be considered favourites for the World Cup.

That honour is likely to fall on England's shoulders, and Rashid is confident they will be able to handle the weight of expectation.

"I think we'll handle it [the favourites tag] quite well, in the past few years we've handled that pressure well, playing against the best teams wherever," he added.

"But we don't look that far ahead and that we may be favourites or not, we'll take it a game at a time, a step at a time, a practice at a time and work like that and let everything else fall into place and let it happen.

"We know if we go out there, stick to our strengths, we all back each other, we have that belief, we'll go a long way."

Jofra Archer could feature for England and Rashid is confident the Barbados-born seamer would be a useful asset should he be selected.

"I've seen a bit of him on tv, but I’ve not spent much time with him," he said. "It's up to the selectors [if he plays for England], but I'm sure if he is selected he will fit right in straight away because he has proven himself to be a top bowler."

