×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Recalled Denly stars as England beat Sri Lanka in T20

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Oct 2018, 03:42 IST
AP Image

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Joe Denly made his first England cap in eight years count by taking 4-19 to help beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in their one-off Twenty20 on Saturday.

Recalled as a batsman who can bowl legspin, Denly undermined Sri Lanka's chase for 188 to win by bowling openers Kusal Mendis for 1 and Niroshan Dickwella for 3 in his first two overs.

Fellow legspinner Adil Rashid added three wickets in his first three overs, and Sri Lanka was reduced to 77-5 in 11 overs.

Captain Thisara Perera tried to revive his side with 57 off 31 balls, including six sixes, but defeat was certain by the time he clobbered a Denly full toss to midwicket in the 20th over. Denly added Lasith Malinga off the last ball, and was named man of the match in his first appearance for England since 2010.

Put into bat first up, Jason Roy gave England a lively start with a six off Malinga's second delivery.

Roy survived a run out and four dropped catches to score 69 off 36 balls, including six sixes and four boundaries. He was out in the 11th over, at 107-4.

There was a delay for rain, then England was pushed along by Moeen Ali, who hit 27 off 11, and Denly, with 20 off 17. Add on Ben Stokes' 26, and they made sure the total was competitive at 187-8.

England won the one-day international series 3-1, and the first of three tests starts on Nov. 6 in Galle.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sri Lanka vs England Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Denly replaces injured Dawson in England ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Roy and returning Denly fire England to T20 victory
RELATED STORY
Burns, Denly and Stone in England squad for Sri Lanka Tests
RELATED STORY
England select uncapped Burns, Denly, Stone in test squad
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka earn a big consolation win in the 5th ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us