Root welcomes 'ruthless' England display

England batsman Joe Root

Joe Root revelled in the return of a "ruthless" England performance in Saturday's series-levelling ODI win over India.

The star batsman made 113 as England posted 322-7 at Lord's, before a combination of Liam Plunkett's 4-46 and disciplined bowling from spinners Moeen Ali (1-42) and Adil Rashid (2-38) helped bowl India for 236.

England's 86-run win sets up a series decider in Leeds and Root wants more of the same at Headingley after welcoming a return to form following an eight-wicket loss in the first encounter.

"That ruthless side of the ODI team really came out today and we're seeing it more and more," Root said.

"Hopefully we can back that up and finish the series off now.

"David [Willey, who made 50 not out] came in and took a lot of pressure off me, to help us turn in what was at least a par score, so it was a fabulous effort from him."

GET IN!!! We make it 1-1 and the series will be decided at Headingley on Tuesday!



Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/FQTvupHoGK #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1oUn940ZxC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2018

India's reply never really got going with Suresh Raina's 46 the highest tally in the visitors' ranks, while the match turned with the loss of Rohit Sharma (15), Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Lokesh Rahul (0) in the space of three overs.

Captain Virat Kohli said: "It was a day where we couldn't get going. Those three wickets early on did play a massive role.

"Moeen and Rashid are quality bowlers. Both sensed that we can't really take risks at the particular stage. They did not try anything fancy, they just kept it tight.

"When you're chasing a big score you need that partnership."