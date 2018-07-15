Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Root welcomes 'ruthless' England display

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    15 Jul 2018, 03:56 IST
joeroot - Cropped
England batsman Joe Root

Joe Root revelled in the return of a "ruthless" England performance in Saturday's series-levelling ODI win over India.

The star batsman made 113 as England posted 322-7 at Lord's, before a combination of Liam Plunkett's 4-46 and disciplined bowling from spinners Moeen Ali (1-42) and Adil Rashid (2-38) helped bowl India for 236.

England's 86-run win sets up a series decider in Leeds and Root wants more of the same at Headingley after welcoming a return to form following an eight-wicket loss in the first encounter.

"That ruthless side of the ODI team really came out today and we're seeing it more and more," Root said.

"Hopefully we can back that up and finish the series off now.

"David [Willey, who made 50 not out] came in and took a lot of pressure off me, to help us turn in what was at least a par score, so it was a fabulous effort from him."

India's reply never really got going with Suresh Raina's 46 the highest tally in the visitors' ranks, while the match turned with the loss of Rohit Sharma (15), Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Lokesh Rahul (0) in the space of three overs.

Captain Virat Kohli said: "It was a day where we couldn't get going. Those three wickets early on did play a massive role.

"Moeen and Rashid are quality bowlers. Both sensed that we can't really take risks at the particular stage. They did not try anything fancy, they just kept it tight.

"When you're chasing a big score you need that partnership."

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith. Who is the best batsman...
RELATED STORY
Morgan explains reasons for England chopping Root
RELATED STORY
Root: Time for England to stand up
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
Root blossoms as England reign at Lord's to level ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs England: Second T20I Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Yadav, Rahul orchestrate convincing win over England in...
RELATED STORY
Joe Root set for Big Bash League debut with Sydney Thunder
RELATED STORY
India present a different challenge than our recent...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us