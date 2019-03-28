×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russell increases Ashwin woe as Knight Riders cruise

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    28 Mar 2019, 00:30 IST
Russell-Cropped.
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell produced another star turn to make it two wins from two for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and inflict further misery on Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin made the headlines for the wrong reasons in Kings XI's opener against Rajasthan Royals, mankading Jos Buttler to secure the key wicket of the England star to help his side seal victory.

He has faced significant criticism in the aftermath and his team were comfortably beaten on Wednesday, thanks largely to Russell.

Player of the match in Kolkata's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Russell struck 48 off just 17 deliveries as the Knight Riders posted a total of 218-4.

Russell's innings featured five sixes and he was ably assisted by Robin Uthappa, who struck an unbeaten 67, while Nitish Rana hammered 63 off 34 balls.

Kings XI's response was underwhelming and, despite half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal (58) and David Miller (59 not out), their 28-run defeat was already sealed before the final over.

ASHWIN'S AGONISING SPELL

Though he did not court more controversy, it was a chastening spell for Ashwin as Kolkata set about posting a challenging total.

Advertisement

Ashwin finished with figures of 0-47 from his four overs, the skipper the most porous bowler of an attack that floundered throughout.

His final over saw him hit for a pair of sixes by Rana, who was the star of the show until Russell's stunning late salvo.


RUSSELL DELIVERS AGAIN

Russell struck 49 off 19 in the win over Sunrisers and was in the mood again as he punished the Kings XI attack.

The all-rounder's blitz featured a run of eight successive deliveries where he either found or cleared the rope.

His thrilling cameo helped push Kolkata past 200 before he was denied a half-century by a fine Mayank catch on the boundary.

Despite that disappointment, Russell's devastating spell at the crease proved enough to ensure the target was well out of the reach of Kings XI.

Omnisport
NEWS
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Kolkata Knight Riders eye consecutive home game victory against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL: Russell, Rana light up Eden as KKR post 218/4
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Team Preview - Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Why Kolkata Knight Riders have the most balanced side in the IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Team Composition and Analysis
RELATED STORY
Top 5 picks of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Why KKR will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6 | Today
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us