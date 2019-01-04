×
Santner back as NZ rest Williamson for Sri Lanka T20

Omnisport
50   //    04 Jan 2019, 14:30 IST
Mitchell Santner - cropped
Mitchell Santner in action for New Zealand

The fit-again Mitchell Santner has been recalled to New Zealand's squad for the one-off Twenty20 against Sri Lanka on January 11, while Tim Southee will captain the side as Kane Williamson is rested.

Santner endured a lengthy lay-off after undergoing knee surgery in March, but the spin-bowling all-rounder returned to domestic action for Northern Knights last month.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said: "We're delighted to welcome Mitchell back into the Black Caps environment and he's shown in his performances for the Knights in the BK Super Smash [New Zealand's Twenty20 competition] that he's ready for international cricket again."

In addition to Williamson, New Zealand have also rested Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme.

Seamer Scott Kuggeleijn earns a maiden T20 call-up as a result, while there are also places for Jimmy Neesham - who hit five sixes in an over on his return to the ODI team on Thursday - and Henry Nicholls.

Larsen added: "It's nice to have the luxury of freshening-up a few of our key guys following a long tour of the UAE and a fast transition into the home summer.

"That presents a great opportunity for the likes of Henry, Scott and Jimmy - who have all been performing strongly for their respective teams recently and deserve their chances should they come."

Batting coach Craig McMillan will be in charge for the fixture as Gary Stead takes a short break ahead of New Zealand's series against India.

Tim Southee to captain New Zealand in T20I against Sri Lanka
