Santner named as Black Caps look to spin for Sri Lanka Tests

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    29 Jul 2019, 05:24 IST
MitchellSantner - Cropped
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has been named by New Zealand as one of four spinners in a 15-man squad for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

Santner last played a Test for the Black Caps in December 2017, but the left-arm spinner is part of a squad that also includes Todd Astle, Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville.

New Zealand are readying themselves for spin-friendly conditions in Galle and Colombo in a series that also begins their ICC World Test Championship campaign.

Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said he would consider playing three spinners in the same XI against Sri Lanka.

"Playing three spinners is an option in Sri Lankan conditions and we believe this group provides the best variations and skill mix on offer," he said on Monday.

"England were playing three spinners against Sri Lanka on their successful visit there last year and the slow bowlers also dominated the previous series against South Africa."

"It's good timing for us after the World Cup," Stead added, the Black Caps having suffered a heartbreaking loss to England in the final of the tournament.

"It was an incredible time for the team and the country, but we're now excited to move forward as a group and sink our teeth into another opportunity."

The first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka begins in Galle on August 14.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

