Scorchers bottom after Mujeeb brings Heat to the boil

Brisbane Heat spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the Perth Scorchers in a spin as Brisbane Heat got up and running in the Big Bash League with a five-wicket victory on Saturday.

The Heat had lost their first three matches of the tournament, but came out on top in the battle between two struggling sides at Optus Stadium.

Mujeeb claimed outstanding figures of 2-10 from his four overs, with Ashton Turner (47) top scoring in a below-par total of 135-6 for the Scorchers.

Brisbane got home with 10 balls to spare, Chris Lynn making 33 before Ben Cutting - who also took two wickets - smashed an unbeaten 26 not out from only 16 balls and Joe Burns finished 20 not out.

Three-time champions the Scorchers have won just one of their six matches and are bottom of the ladder.

MORE WOE FOR MARSH, ASHTON TURNS IT ON AGAIN

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was unable to make an impact with the bat on his return after being dropped for the final Test against India.

The Scorchers captain was given a lift when he was named in the ODI squad this week, but made just 11 after coming in at number three.

Turner's brutal unbeaten 60 brought the Scorchers within a whisker of an unlikely win over the Sydney Thunder last time out and he top scored again after Michael Klinger (26) and Cameron Bancroft (24) failed to build on starts.

MYSTERIOUS MUJEEB FLUMMOXES SCORCHERS

Mujeeb produced a masterful display of spin bowling to flummox the Scorchers batsmen.

The 17-year-old Afghanistan sensation bowled 16 dot balls and conceded just eight runs off the bat, demonstrating his great variety in four compelling overs.

He got one to turn away sharply to get an advancing Klinger stumped and deservedly had a second wicket when Marsh carved him straight to Lynn at backward point.

LYNN LAYS FOUNDATIONS, CUTTING AND BURNS FINISH IT OFF

Heat skipper Lynn was axed from the Australia ODI squad to face Virat Kohli's men and looked eager to make a swift response to the selectors.

He laid the foundations for a first Heat victory of the tournament, setting the platform after Max Bryant and Brendon McCullum failed to hang around.

The loss of three wickets for 12 runs reduced Brisbane to 92-5 in the 13th, but Cutting took 20 off the 18th over from Jhye Richardson to all-but get the job done.