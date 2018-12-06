×
Shah quickest to complete 200 wickets in test matches

14   //    06 Dec 2018, 12:24 IST
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has become the quickest bowler to take 200 wickets in test cricket history.

Shah had New Zealand batsman Will Somerville caught leg before wicket during the fourth day of the third and final test at Sheikh Zayed Stadium to achieve the feat in his 33rd test match.

Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett held the previous record when he got his 200th wicket in his 36th test match while playing against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1936.

The 32-year-old Shah took seven wickets in his debut test against Australia at Dubai in 2014.

Shah also equaled Pakistan's record of most wickets in a test match by claiming 14 wickets in the second test against New Zealand last week.

He has taken 114 of his 200 wickets on spinners' friendly wickets in the United Arab Emirates in 17 test matches.

