×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steyn claims outright South Africa wicket-taking record

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    26 Dec 2018, 18:01 IST

(Eds: updated with Pollock quotes)

Centurion, Dec 26 (AFP) Shaun Pollock on Wednesday described Dale Steyn as "the best fast bowler that South Africa has produced" after Steyn beat his record for the most Test wickets for the country.

Steyn broke the record he shared with Pollock when Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman became his 422nd victim on the first day of the first Test at SuperSport Park at Wednesday.

Zaman's dismissal brought to an end more than three years of frustration during which the fast bowler missed no fewer than 27 Test matches because of injury.

Steyn, 35, was mobbed by his teammates and hoisted on the shoulders of new-ball partner Kagiso Rabada after Zaman (12) edged the ball to Dean Elgar at third slip, reducing Pakistan to 17 for two after winning the toss and batting first.

"His performances both home and away have been remarkable," said Pollock in a statement issued by Cricket South Africa.

"His injuries of late have been in stark contrast to how well he has managed his body and fitness throughout his career."

Pollock said Steyn's record stamped him as South Africa's all-time best fast bowler.

"I have enjoyed so many attributes of Dale's bowling, the ability to swing the ball at high speed upfront, reverse-swing the ball with devastating effect and bowl with great control, as well as being able to crank it up with high-speed, hostile bowling on very flat surfaces at times," said Pollock.

- Remarkably durable -

Advertisement

======================

Ironically, before a groin strain ruled him out of action midway through a Test in India, Steyn had been remarkably durable for a fast bowler, playing in 48 consecutive Tests from December 2009 to November 2015, during which he took 232 wickets at an average of 21.72 and dominated the International Cricket Council Test rankings for bowlers. He spent a record 263 weeks in the top spot.

Steyn took his 400th Test wicket in his 80th Test in July 2015 -- the second-fastest in the world to reach the milestone -- and it seemed Pollock's record was about to fall.

But four serious injuries delayed what had seemed imminently inevitable.

The groin injury in India was followed by a shoulder injury during the first Test against England in December 2015 and, after a brief comeback, a more serious shoulder injury against Australia in November 2016 which caused him to miss 15 Tests.

Just when it seemed he had made a full recovery, he suffered a freak heel injury in the first Test against India in January this year, which caused him to miss the remaining Tests against India and a series against Australia.

After a slow recovery, Steyn spent time with English county Hampshire and returned to Test cricket in an unproductive series in Sri Lanka during which he took only two wickets in two Tests to be stuck level with Pollock.

Steyn is now 11th on his own on the all-time world list, needing to match New Zealand's Richard Hadlee on 431 to claim a place in the top ten.

Steyn has had success in all Test-playing countries in taking five wickets in an innings on 26 occasions, with five ten-wicket match hauls

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Steyn breaks record as South Africa reduces Pakistan to 76-4
RELATED STORY
Du Plessis: Steyn is Proteas' greatest ever bowler
RELATED STORY
Remembering the last time Pakistan won a Test in South...
RELATED STORY
Pollock congratulates Steyn on breaking his Test wickets...
RELATED STORY
Steyn becomes South Africa's leading Test wicket taker
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test: Preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
South Africa - The stepchild of the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Steyn eyeing many more wickets as Test landmark looms
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Dale Steyn surpasses Shaun Pollock to...
RELATED STORY
Steyn included in Proteas' ODI squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 11:30 PM
IND 215/2 (89.0 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
1st Test
PAK 181/10
RSA 19/1 (7.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | South Africa trail Pakistan by 162 runs with 9 wickets remaining
PAK VS RSA live score
2nd Test | 10:00 PM
NZ 178/10
SL 88/4 (32.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 90 runs with 6 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
PRS-W 136/5 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 18/0 (3.3 ov)
LIVE
Brisbane Heat Women need 119 runs to win from 16.3 overs
PRS-W VS BRH-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us