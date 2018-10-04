Steyn revels in impressive Proteas return

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn

South Africa veteran Dale Steyn was delighted to return to the one-day international fold fighting fit, taking wickets and even scoring runs.

The paceman, who has endured injury problems, made his first ODI appearance since 2016 in the 120-run victory over Zimbabwe, which sealed a series win for the Proteas.

Steyn scored a career-best 60 in this format and then took two wickets in a one-sided clash in Bloemfontein, where he and Andile Phehlukwayo put on a 75-run partnership to steer the hosts to 198 all out.

In response, Zimbabwe were sent packing for just 78, Imran Tahir taking six wickets, and Steyn conceded it was a tricky pitch to bat on.

"Any time I bat it's quite difficult to be honest with you, and that wicket was quite tough," he told Sky Sports, citing his game time with Hampshire as key to his progress.

"But the opening bowlers bowled out quite a lot of overs and got through the spin so myself and Andile managed to build a partnership.

"We tried to bat in five-over spells and somehow I managed to get myself some runs.

"You know what it's like in the county season, you're always batting. You get in a slog every now and then, but I think the thing is that I've been playing cricket, which is nice.

"In the past I've come into these series after a winter and haven't played a lot of cricket and I kind of feel my way into series.

"But it's quite nice to actually just come back from playing some cricket. My last game was two weeks ago, so I feel cricket-fit, which is good."