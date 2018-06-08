Tamil feed of FIFA matches for football fans in TN

The tournament kicks off with a match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Chennai, June 8 (PTI) Football fans in Tamil Nadu can watch the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, beginning on June 14, with a Tamil feed on Sony Pictures Network.

Apart from Tamil, viewers can also watch the football extravaganza in Telugu, English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam, said a press note.

Also, a star-studded panel has been lined up for 'Football Extraaa', the pre, mid and post-match live studio show that will be telecast in English and Hindi.

Indian star Sunil Chhetri, who just completed 100 matches for the national team, will be part of both the English and Hindi panels.

He will be joined by Bhaichung Bhutia, while Champions League title winner Luis Garcia, ex-Manchester United forward Louis Saha and former England goalkeeper David James will also feature in the show.

"The telecast of 2018 FIFA World Cup will be done in six languages. It is our endeavour to reach out to every football fan in the country through our programming initiatives," Prasana Krishnan, Head of Sports Content, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

The tournament kicks off with a match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14.

The matches will be telecast live in English on SONY TEN 2, in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on SONY ESPN.