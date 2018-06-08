Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tamil feed of FIFA matches for football fans in TN

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 17:36 IST
103

FIFA World Footbal Museum hosts The History Makers exhibition in Moscow

Chennai, June 8 (PTI) Football fans in Tamil Nadu can watch the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, beginning on June 14, with a Tamil feed on Sony Pictures Network.

Apart from Tamil, viewers can also watch the football extravaganza in Telugu, English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam, said a press note.

Also, a star-studded panel has been lined up for 'Football Extraaa', the pre, mid and post-match live studio show that will be telecast in English and Hindi.

Indian star Sunil Chhetri, who just completed 100 matches for the national team, will be part of both the English and Hindi panels.

He will be joined by Bhaichung Bhutia, while Champions League title winner Luis Garcia, ex-Manchester United forward Louis Saha and former England goalkeeper David James will also feature in the show.

"The telecast of 2018 FIFA World Cup will be done in six languages. It is our endeavour to reach out to every football fan in the country through our programming initiatives," Prasana Krishnan, Head of Sports Content, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

The tournament kicks off with a match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14.

The matches will be telecast live in English on SONY TEN 2, in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on SONY ESPN.

FIFA World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
