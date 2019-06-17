×
The Latest: Injured Roy to miss 2 England games at World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
52   //    17 Jun 2019, 16:05 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 19 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

England opener Jason Roy will miss the team's next two group games at the Cricket World Cup after a scan confirmed he tore a hamstring muscle against West Indies on Friday.

England says Roy will not play against Afghanistan on Tuesday or Sri Lanka on Friday, and he will be "reassessed on an ongoing basis this week."

There was better news about captain Eoin Morgan, who left the field against the Windies because of a back spasm. England said the spasm has "settled down and will be monitored" ahead of the match against Afghanistan in Manchester.

James Vince is likely to come in for Roy this week.

England, the host nation and top-ranked team, has won three of its first four group games.

___

10:15 a.m.

Bangladesh has won the toss and chosen to bowl first against the West Indies at Taunton.

Andre Russell is playing for West Indies, which made only one change: Darren Bravo is in for Carlos Brathwaite to shore up the batting after missing out on the loss to England last Friday. Bravo, however, has batted only once and made a four-ball duck.

Bangladesh also made only one change for its first match in nine days, bringing Liton Das into the middle order for his first appearance in this World Cup for Mohammad Mithun, who has averaged only 15.66 in three innings.

Lineups:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

___

9:30 a.m.

Taunton is mainly cloudy and dry and the West Indies-Bangladesh match in the Cricket World Cup should play out without interruption on Monday.

West Indies has won all three of these previous World Cup matchups but Bangladesh has dominated the West Indies in the past year, winning seven of nine games, including the last four.

West Indies was waiting on allrounder Andre Russell's availability until the last possible moment. His creaky knees limited him to bowling just two overs on Friday in the loss to England.

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is fit to play after straining his left thigh while scoring a century against England nine days ago. He needs 23 more runs to become the second Bangladesh player to score 6,000 one-day international runs, after Tamim Iqbal (6,695).

