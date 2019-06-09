The Latest: Sharma 4th to score 2,000 ODI runs vs Australia

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

India opener Rohit Sharma became the fourth batsman to score 2,000 runs against Australia in one-day internationals, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Oval.

Sharma needed 20 to the mark, and got there with his second boundary, off Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over.

He joined Sachin Tendulkar (3,077 runs), Desmond Haynes (2,262), and Viv Richards (2,187).

Sharma is also the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs against any side, in 37 innings.

He and Shikhar Dhawan were 41-0 after 10 overs, but opening up to be 81-0 after 16 overs.

10:10 a.m.

India won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval.

Captain Virat Kohli said they want to put scoreboard pressure on before the Australians bat second in the afternoon.

India and Australia picked unchanged XIs.

In its only match, India beat South Africa by six wickets on Wednesday in Southampton.

Australia overcame the West Indies by 15 runs on Thursday in Nottingham.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

9 a.m.

India and Australia meet for the ninth time this year in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday on a used pitch at the Oval.

They are split 4-4, but Australia has won the last three matches, its longest winning run against India in three years.

In World Cups, Australia leads this matchup 8-3, winning the last encounter in the 2015 semifinals en route to the title.

Australia is on a 10-match winning streak in one-day internationals, its longest in nine years. The run includes opening wins here against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

India is playing for its second win in two matches after opening its campaign with a win over South Africa last Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play his 340th ODI, tying Rahul Dravid for second on India's all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar's 463.