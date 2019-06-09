×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Latest: Sharma 4th to score 2,000 ODI runs vs Australia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
82   //    09 Jun 2019, 16:33 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 11 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

India opener Rohit Sharma became the fourth batsman to score 2,000 runs against Australia in one-day internationals, during their Cricket World Cup match at the Oval.

Sharma needed 20 to the mark, and got there with his second boundary, off Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over.

He joined Sachin Tendulkar (3,077 runs), Desmond Haynes (2,262), and Viv Richards (2,187).

Sharma is also the fastest to 2,000 ODI runs against any side, in 37 innings.

He and Shikhar Dhawan were 41-0 after 10 overs, but opening up to be 81-0 after 16 overs.

___

10:10 a.m.

Advertisement

India won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval.

Captain Virat Kohli said they want to put scoreboard pressure on before the Australians bat second in the afternoon.

India and Australia picked unchanged XIs.

In its only match, India beat South Africa by six wickets on Wednesday in Southampton.

Australia overcame the West Indies by 15 runs on Thursday in Nottingham.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

___

9 a.m.

India and Australia meet for the ninth time this year in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday on a used pitch at the Oval.

They are split 4-4, but Australia has won the last three matches, its longest winning run against India in three years.

In World Cups, Australia leads this matchup 8-3, winning the last encounter in the 2015 semifinals en route to the title.

Australia is on a 10-match winning streak in one-day internationals, its longest in nine years. The run includes opening wins here against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

India is playing for its second win in two matches after opening its campaign with a win over South Africa last Wednesday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play his 340th ODI, tying Rahul Dravid for second on India's all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar's 463.

Advertisement
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IND vs SA: Who has the better opening combination? | Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan vs Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Stats highlights from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, Venue Stats & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia ODI stats
RELATED STORY
Five instances when Rohit Sharma helped India chase down challenging targets in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 4th ODI: 5 Talking points 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 changes India should make for the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14
IND 190/1 (33.0 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Drinks: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us