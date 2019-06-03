×
This week at the Cricket World Cup: India face blockbuster openers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    03 Jun 2019, 12:30 IST
ViratKohli - Cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

India are set to take centre stage over the next seven days at the Cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli's side face South Africa and Australia in two blockbuster clashes during the coming week.

The Proteas are in desperate need of victories after kicking off their campaign with defeats to hosts England and Bangladesh.

Omnisport takes a look at what the next week has in store, along with the standings and key statistics from the tournament to date.

 

FIXTURES

Monday 3 June: England v Pakistan (Trent Bridge, Nottingham) - 1030 BST start

Tuesday 4 June: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) - 1030

Wednesday 5 June: South Africa v India (Rose Bowl, Southampton) - 1030, Bangladesh v New Zealand (The Oval, London) - 1330

Thursday 6 June: Australia v West Indies (Trent Bridge, Nottingham) - 1030

Friday 7 June: Pakistan v Sri Lanka (County Ground, Bristol) - 1030

Saturday 8 June: England v Bangladesh (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) - 1030, Afghanistan v New Zealand (County Ground, Taunton) - 1330

Sunday 9 June: India v Australia (The Oval, London) - 1030

 

THE WEEK'S BIG GAME

The last of the week's nine matches promises to be a cracker. Reigning champions Australia, comfortably the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, face fellow heavyweights India at The Oval. Both sides are anticipated to make the semi-finals and will be eager to land a psychological advantage ahead of a potential meeting at the business end of the tournament.

 

STANDINGS

1. West Indies - 2pts from 1 game, Net Run Rate +5.802
2. New Zealand - 2pts from 1 game, NRR +5.754
3. England - 2pts from 1 game, NRR +2.080
4. Australia - 2pts from 1 game, NRR +1.860
5. Bangladesh - 2pts from 1 game, NRR +0.420
6. India - yet to play
7. South Africa - 0pts from 2 games, NRR -1.250
8. Afghanistan - 0pts from 1 game, NRR -1.860
9. Sri Lanka - 0pts from 1 game, NRR -5.754
10. Pakistan - 0pts from 1 game, NRR -5.802

 

LEADING RUN-SCORERS

=1: Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA) - 91

=3: Ben Stokes (Eng), David Warner (Aus) - 89

 

LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

=1: Oshane Thomas (WI), Imran Tahir (SA) - 4

=3: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Jofra Archer (Eng), Matt Henry (NZ), Mohammad Amir (Pak), Pat Cummins (Aus), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Mustafizur Rahman (Ban), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Adam Zampa (Aus), Jason Holder (WI) - 3

