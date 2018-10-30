×
Warner will get more hostility from Ashes crowd, predicts Root

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    30 Oct 2018, 02:41 IST
DavidWarner - cropped
Australia batsman David Warner

Joe Root has warned banned Australia batsman David Warner that he will face a hostile atmosphere in England if he returns to the fold for next year's Ashes series.

Former Australia vice-captain Warner was suspended for 12 months for his role in his country's ball-tampering scandal earlier this year and he made the news last week after briefly leaving the field in NSW Premier Cricket action due to sledging from an opponent.

The 32-year-old should expect more of the same in 2019, though, according to England captain Root, who does not expect the Ashes crowd to have any sympathy for Warner if he travels for the series.

Next year's ICC Cricket World Cup will also be played in England.

"I'm sure he will have to accustom himself to what might be a slightly hostile environment from the English public," he said. "I wouldn't wish that upon anyone, but time will tell as to what happens."

Root has never been tempted to walk off like Warner, adding: "I haven't [considered it]. It is something you don't see very often. But unless you know exactly what went on out there, you can't say if it was a justified thing or not.

"You don't know what was said and you don't know what was involved and what happened out there."

Omnisport
NEWS
