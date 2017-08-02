We just want to play cricket - Warner hopeful over pay deal

Australia vice-captain David Warner said he and his team-mates just want to "get out there and play cricket" as the pay dispute rumbles on.

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 15:59 IST

David Warner is hoping the Australia pay dispute is resolved by the end of this week after there was no end to the long-running saga on Wednesday.

Australia captain Steve Smith on Tuesday said there were "key elements" still to be ironed out before Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) can reach an agreement.

The parties have not yet been able to end the impasse following further talks and vice-captain Warner is eager for a resolution by Friday.

"We're hoping a deal gets done in the next 24 to 48 hours." the opening batsman told Nine Network on Wednesday.

"Obviously, I don't know anything that's been happening this morning.

"Steve spoke last night – he's been speaking to Pat [Howard, CA executive general manager team performance] and Alistair [Nicholson, ACA chief executive] behind closed doors, which is fantastic for us to hopefully get a deal done.

"The plan is Darwin, Bangladesh. We want to get out there and play cricket. That's our job, that's what we love doing and all the fans out there really want to see us back on the park and playing well."

Smith stated that his side will not depart for a Test series in Bangladesh this month if terms are not agreed.