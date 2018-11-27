×
Yasir spell the best I have seen – Sarfraz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    27 Nov 2018, 20:14 IST
Yasir Shah - cropped
Yasir Shah of Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed lauded Yasir Shah's spell of bowling in Pakistan's dominant defeat of New Zealand as the best he has seen in his Test career.

Yasir took an outstanding 14 wickets over the match as Pakistan won by an innings and 16 runs, having forced the Black Caps to follow on after collapsing from 50-0 to 90 all out.

And captain Sarfraz unsurprisingly picked out the bowler for special praise after adding to his eight first-innings wickets with another destructive display on Tuesday.

"Yasir's spell was the best I have ever seen in my four-year Test career," Sarfraz said in the post-match presentation, having seen his side level the series after a narrow loss in the first Test.

"We had a meeting in Abu Dhabi after the first match where we said that we would leave everything then and there.

"The batsmen then stepped up and scored big runs and we declared at a point where we had a chance to bowl four, five overs to them. But then the credit must go to Yasir and Hasan Ali, who gave good support from the other end."

Only Imran Khan – against Sri Lanka in 1982 – has matched Yasir's 14-wicket haul in a Test and the 32-year-old was delighted with his efforts.

"I got to know yesterday [on Monday] that Imran Khan had the most wickets in a Test match," he said.

"This is my first man-of-the-match award since my injury [a hip bone issue earlier this year] and I was only looking to focus on my line and lengths. In the earlier series, I didn't have my rhythm properly.

"I don't think I have bowled better. The wicket was helping with the bounce and break. We were disappointed after the first match and we wanted to come back hard. We got them out for 90, but they fought back well in the next innings.

"The pitch had eased out, too. It wasn't turning or breaking, but we did well to get them out. I am working on my googly and it is coming out well and hopefully I'll improve day by day."

Omnisport
NEWS
