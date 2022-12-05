Best battle rifle loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the popular first-person shooter franchise has witnessed numerous advancements with regard to new mechanics and game modes. The latest offering from CoD brings a lot to the table by offering players several exciting in-game features.

Along with new changes to the core aspects of the title, Modern Warfare 2 has also introduced new items in its armory, kill streaks, and field upgrades. The armory sees a massive expansion with the addition of different weapons and an entirely new category of firearms.

The Battle Rifle category is a new addition to the series and has become an instant hit with players who compete in the multiplayer mode. However, not all Battle Rifles included in the game are effective and players will need to understand their pros and cons to excel in the game. In this article, we look at the best Battle Rifle to use along with the ideal attachments that make it a highly effective weapon.

SO-14 is the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

In Modern Warfare 2, the Battle Rifles category is a hybrid of Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles. They fire higher caliber bullets than Assault Rifles would, thus resulting in higher recoil. However, the SO-14 is different in that regard.

The SO-14 has a much lower recoil than its counterparts in the Battle Rifles category, which improves its usability. Players can use the gun in semi-auto mode when engaging enemies at long range, while the full-auto mode takes apart opponents in close-mid-range combat.

This versatility makes the weapon ideal not only for congested 6v6 maps, but also usable in the larger maps of Ground Wars and Invasion modes. However, the usability of the weapon can be further boosted if players equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - FTAC RTP-40 Stock

FTAC RTP-40 Stock Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 50-round Drum

Best loadout for SO-14 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

The Polarfire-S suppressor improves the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil, and of course, suppresses its sound.

Tuning for Polarfire-S in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

The FSS OLE-V Laser boosts the response time with this weapon by increasing the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed. It also improves the aiming stability of the weapon at the time of firing.

The movement aspect of this gun improves significantly with the usage of the FTAC RTP-40 stock, as it increases the aim walking speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed. Furthermore, this attachment also heightens the aim down sight speed, making it a great addition in smaller maps where response time means a lot in winning gunfights.

Tuning for FTAC RTP-40 Stock in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

The Commando Foregrip is necessary to improve the firearm's recoil control as it increases the aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. Lastly, a 50-round drum mag is a must-have while firing the weapon in full-auto, as the high fire rate clears out magazines quickly.

Tuning for Commando Foregrip in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via YouTube/Hero)

The performance of the SO-14 can be further improved if players have it max leveled and with the weapon tuning unlocked. The aforementioned attachments mentioned can be tuned in the following ways:

Polarfire-S - Max aim down sight speed and max bullet velocity

Max aim down sight speed and max bullet velocity Commando Foregrip - Max recoil stabilization and max aiming stability

Max recoil stabilization and max aiming stability FTAC RTP-40 Stock - Max aim down sight speed and max aiming idle stability

The SO-14 is currently the best weapon of choice in the Battle Rifles category of Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 and is highly recommended for players of all experience levels.

