Best Warzone 2 loadout for PDSW 528 in Season 3 Reloaded

The PDSW 528 or the P90 is an SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The main advantage of the gun over other SMGs in the game is its high bullet count per magazine. This enables players to rain down bullets on their enemies without reloading. Moreover, being highly mobile, it is currently one of the best SMGs to use in the battle royale title, especially on Ashika Island.

However, just like with all other weapons in the game, the PDSW 528 will require players to equip the correct attachments to get the best out of it. Hence, this guide will take a closer look at the best attachments for the SMG that negates its weaknesses and enhances its strengths, delivering players a loadout that they can rely on irrespective of the situation they find themselves in.

Best attachments for the PDSW 528 in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

As mentioned, the PDSW 528 is a solid choice for close-range combat in Warzone 2. However, it is recommended only to use the weapon if there is a mid-to-long-range gun in the class since this SMG doesn't perform well in long-range engagements.

Players looking to build the best PDSW 528 loadout will be required to unlock the gun first. It is pretty easy and is unlocked early on in-game. Players must reach a profile level (Military Rank) of 5 to do so. Once that is done, using the gun in a few matches to level it up and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide is recommended.

Here are all the attachments for the PDSW 528 that will allow players to dominate their close-quarter gunfights:

Barrel: 9.5" Duke-30

9.5" Duke-30 Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite

XTEN Black Kite Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Guard Duty Stock

Guard Duty Stock Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

These attachments impact the weapon in the following ways:

Barrel: 9.5" Duke-30 increases the aim down sight of the weapon and the hip fire recoil control. This barrel modifies its attributes to make it more viable for aggressive gunplay.

9.5" Duke-30 for the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: XTEN Black Kite is a suppressor. Along with silencing the gunshots, the attachment also boosts the bullet velocity and helps with recoil control.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW is another attachment that makes the weapon suitable for aggressive gunfights. It boosts the SMG's sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed. The LZR also improves the aiming stability.

Stock: Guard Duty Stock assists in recoil control. With tons of bullets in the magazine, players will spray a lot with the weapon. Controlling the recoil during the full auto sprays will undoubtedly come in handy.

Guard Duty Stock for the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap helps with flinching. Whenever a player gets shot, their aim is thrown off due to flinching. However, the G305 grip mitigates this effect to an extent.

These are the best attachments for the PDSW 528 in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. This loadout will be viable on both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, especially when it comes to clearing enemies in closed and confined spaces.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

