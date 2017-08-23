A magnificent international career - Lineker and Owen lead Rooney tributes

by Omnisport News 23 Aug 2017, 20:23 IST

Wayne Rooney in action for England

Former England strikers Gary Lineker and Michael Owen led the tributes after Wayne Rooney confirmed his retirement from international football.

Rooney had been given the chance to return to Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time since November 2016, but instead opted to walk away ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The Everton forward, a former captain of his country, retires as England's all-time leading goalscorer after hitting 53 goals in his 119 appearances for the Three Lions.

Here, we round up the best of the reaction to Rooney's decision.

England's highest ever goalscorer calls it a day. Congratulations to @WayneRooney on a magnificent international career. A player's player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 23, 2017

Brilliant timing. Always great to go out on top. Well done @WayneRooney an International career to be proud of. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 23, 2017

@WayneRooney - an amazing player and goalscorer for @England. A three lions legend. pic.twitter.com/qrYlYbyTCu — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 23, 2017

Wayne Rooney has been a national treasure and now he's hung up the international boots EFC will benefit immensely!!! Class — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) August 23, 2017

A fantastic @England player who always gave his all. @WayneRooney helped me loads when I got into the squad. An @England legend. #Rooney pic.twitter.com/AR30GIq9lw — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 23, 2017