Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco

Real Madrid can wait until Kylian Mbappe has earned his World Cup place, says former Monaco defender Eric Abidal.

Eric Abidal has advised Kylian Mbappe to stay with Monaco and reject big-money offers from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reported to be close to signing the France star for €180million, following up their world-record €220m capture of Neymar from Barcelona.

Madrid too have been linked with the 18-year-old, who scored 26 goals for Monaco in his first full senior season, helping the principality club win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

But Abidal feels the precocious striker should not stop there, and says he should remain in Leonardo Jardim's first-team plans in order to secure a berth in France's World Cup squad next year.

"It's true that he made the last six months amazing with Monaco," Abidal told the BBC.

"He reached quickly a high level, but football is complicated. You have to confirm next season his level, play a big competition like the World Cup with the national team, if you have an opportunity.

"After that he will be able to move in a big club like Real Madrid because everyone says he likes Real Madrid and Real Madrid is a good one for him.

"But you have to confirm [the ability] first."

Abidal added: "Right now, Monaco is the best club for him.

"There is not too much pressure there from the fans, you have a good team and this guy is very quiet, only thinking of work, so for me it's a good club

"At a big club it's totally different, there is pressure every day, and even in one game if you don't score, it is hard."