Abraham 'over the moon' after dream double ends Chelsea drought

Tammy Abraham celebrates

Tammy Abraham described scoring for Chelsea as a boyhood dream after his brace at Norwich City secured a breakthrough Premier League victory for Frank Lampard.

Recalled in place of Olivier Giroud, striker Abraham justified his coach's faith by netting twice in a 3-2 thriller at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The goals were his first for the club he joined as a junior and ended Lampard's winless start as Maurizio Sarri's successor.

Abraham opened the scoring in the third minute and finally finished off a vibrant Norwich with the only goal of the second half, his pace on the counter-attack catching out the Canaries.

"It's something I've always dreamed about doing," the 21-year-old told BT Sport.

"I've always wanted to play for my childhood club, be in the first team and score. That's what I did today so I'm over the moon."

Following in famous footsteps...



Tammy Abraham becomes the first Englishman to score a #PL brace for @ChelseaFC since a certain Frank Lampard in 2012#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/3dMDT1LAA8 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2019

Abraham has been one of the chief beneficiaries of Lampard's dedication to young players during the early part of his tenure.

Another, Mason Mount, scored for the second time in as many matches, the midfielder's emphatic finish sandwiched between goals from Todd Cantwell in Teemu Pukki during a pulsating four-goal first half.

Lampard will have concerns over the quality of his side's defending but Abraham admitted points were needed in any manner possible following the defeat to Manchester United and draw with Leicester City.

"I wouldn't say [it's a] relief but we knew we needed to win," the former Aston Villa loanee added.

"The first two games of the season weren't easy.

"We knew this game was very important, to get the first three points was massive for us."