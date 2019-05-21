AFC Champions League Review: Spain great Xavi ends playing career with defeat

Barcelona and Spain icon Xavi ahead of his final game for Al Sadd

Spain and Barcelona icon Xavi played the final match of his playing career in Al Sadd's 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat to Persepolis on Monday.

One of the most decorated players in football history, Xavi won 19 honours during his 17-year Barca stay and also enjoyed great success on the international stage, winning the World Cup and Euro 2008 and 2012 with Spain.

He joined Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015 to see out his playing days and on Monday he pulled on their jersey for the last time after announcing his impending retirement earlier this month, as he bids to embark on a coaching career.

Before kick-off in Tehran's Azadi Stadium, Xavi was honoured with a framed commemorative jersey and other gifts.

Persepolis honoured #AlSadd captain Xavi Hernandez, as he played the last game of his footballing career in the #ACL2019 clash between the two sides in Tehran todaypic.twitter.com/OZzeizMNih — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 20, 2019

He was not able go out with a victory, though, as Al Sadd – who are already assured of a place in the knockout phase of the competition – were downed by goals from Mehdi Torabi and Ali Alipour, though Persepolis bow out anyway.

In Group C, Al Duhail scored a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Al Hilal to join their visitors in the next round, resulting in Esteghlal's campaign coming to a close despite beating Al Ain 2-1 on the road.

In the day's late kick-off, Al Ahli scored a stoppage-time winner to defeat Pakhtakor 2-1 and secure qualification at their visitors' expense, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb's fierce strike doing the damage just moments after Igor Sergeev's equaliser had seemingly sealed a draw.

FT: Al Ahli 2-1 FC Pakhtakor



Abdulrahman Ghareeb's late winner takes Al Ahli to the round of 16!!! #ACL2019 #AHLvPAK pic.twitter.com/TrsrYan8NE — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) May 20, 2019