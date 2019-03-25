×
After playing with head injury, Schaer to miss Swiss game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST
AP Image

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer will miss his team's next European Championship qualifier after playing despite a head injury in a 2-0 win at Georgia.

The Swiss soccer federation says Schaer is unavailable for Tuesday's home game against Denmark for medical reasons.

After international criticism for allowing the Newcastle defender to continue playing in Tbilisi on Saturday, the Swiss federation issued a statement Sunday defending the team doctor's decision because Schaer showed no worrying symptoms.

He was assessed for at least three minutes on the field, and before a four-hour flight home that evening.

Schaer and Georgia defender Jemal Tabidze clashed heads midway through the first half, and the Swiss player appeared to briefly lose consciousness.

He played the full game and was directly involved in creating both of Switzerland's second-half goals.

Associated Press
NEWS
