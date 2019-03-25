×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Alli believes England can be the best in the world

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    25 Mar 2019, 16:36 IST
DeleAlli - cropped
Dele Alli in action against the Czech Republic

Dele Alli believes England are on track to become the best team in the world as they look to climb the FIFA rankings.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions enjoyed an outstanding 2018, reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Russia and then booking their place in the upcoming Nations League Finals.

England enjoyed landmark wins over Spain and Croatia along the way, with the team up to fifth in the global standings before the latest round of fixtures.

Alli and Co are targeting Belgium's number one spot, though, and the Tottenham midfielder says there is no lack of belief in the England camp.

"We want to be the number one team in the world," Alli said, as reported by The Mirror. "To do that, you have to be at it in every game and, when you come away, you have to prove yourself every time.

"We definitely believe we can be the best in the world. Obviously everyone will have their opinions, but the work we've been putting in is to achieve that.

"We know there's a long way to go, a lot of work to be done, but we feel we are definitely heading in the right direction."

England would take a big step towards that target if they were to win the Nations League at the end of the season - and Alli is relishing the opportunity.

Advertisement

"The Nations League tournament has had some unbelievable teams in it," he said. "Look at our group [with Spain and Croatia] and see how tough it was.

"It's exciting for us to try to win another trophy. We're looking forward to it. We'll prepare properly, focus on the Euro 2020 games first and then obviously, when the time comes, prepare as well as we can for the Nations League.

"But we've proven so far since Gareth came in that we can beat the top sides and everyone can see the direction we're heading in, which is exciting.

"We had a great World Cup but it was important to show with the results after that it was not just a one-off. We are a good team, I think we've shown that, and we have beaten some good teams.

"We need to keep challenging ourselves. We can't stop now and I think the gaffer definitely won't let that happen."

Omnisport
NEWS
England 5-0 Czech Republic - Euro 2020 qualifier review
RELATED STORY
The 5 best managers in the world currently
RELATED STORY
Southgate: Sancho, Alli, Henderson doubts for Montenegro-England
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'For me, Messi is the best player in the world and a joy to watch,' says Deli Alli
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard believes Chelsea teammate can become the best in England
RELATED STORY
The most expensive player in the world: Who's worth the most money?
RELATED STORY
5 Best Right-Backs in the World this season
RELATED STORY
5 Best Left Backs in the World this season
RELATED STORY
Are England favourites for the Women's World Cup? Should there be more money in women's football?
RELATED STORY
EURO 2020 Qualifiers: How England should line up against Czech Republic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ZIM CON
2 - 0
 Zimbabwe vs Congo
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow POR SER 01:15 AM Portugal vs Serbia
Tomorrow LUX UKR 01:15 AM Luxembourg vs Ukraine
Tomorrow FRA ICE 01:15 AM France vs Iceland
Tomorrow AND ALB 01:15 AM Andorra vs Albania
Tomorrow ARM FIN 10:30 PM Armenia vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
27 Mar MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
27 Mar GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
27 Mar ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
27 Mar COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us