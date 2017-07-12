Alves joins Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer

by Reuters News 12 Jul 2017, 20:40 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Juventus' Dani Alves looks dejected after the match Reuters / John Sibley/ Livepic/ Files

By Pete Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Dani Alves has completed a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said on Wednesday.

"I am extremely happy to have joined PSG," Alves said after signing a two-year contract following his release by Juventus.

"The past few years I saw the formidable growth of the club and its place as one of the strong teams in European football. It is exciting to be a part of this grand project," added the 34-year-old full-back.

The Brazilian had seemed likely to link up with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alves spent four years under Guardiola in Spain, winning the Champions League twice in that time, but a reunion never materialised.

(Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)