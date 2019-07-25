×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ancelotti confirms Napoli in negotiations for Lille star Pepe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:10 IST
Nicolas Pepe
Lille forward Nicolas Pepe

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Napoli are in negotiations to sign Lille forward Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivory Coast international hit 22 Ligue 1 goals last term to announce himself among Europe's most in-demand talents.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Pepe, as well as Champions League winners Liverpool.

And Napoli are also in the race after Pepe's representative arrived in Italy to begin talks over the 24-year-old's future.

"If his agents are here it is obvious we're interested," Ancelotti told reporters on Thursday. "Negotiations are ongoing, anything can happen."

A deal for James Rodriguez appears no closer to completion but Ancelotti seems confident of Napoli signing a player he previously coached at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic, he is among the players who we are interested in," the Italian added.

"Let's see what happens. There is the will of Real to sell and of Napoli to take him."

Advertisement

Napoli have also been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi, who has been told he is not part of Inter's project.

Icardi is reportedly keen on joining Serie A champions Juventus instead, but Ancelotti indicated it would not mean Arkadiusz Milik leaves Napoli if the Argentina attacker signs for the Partenopei.

"None of our players are currently on the market," Ancelotti added. "All the players are here because we intend to keep them. Of course, if someone wants to try a new experience, we're here to listen."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Ancelotti: Napoli still negotiating James Rodriguez transfer
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti expects James negotiations with Real Madrid to take 'a very long time'
RELATED STORY
Icardi to Napoli? I've always had great strikers – Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti wants James Rodriguez, confirms Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti hopeful of James joining Napoli
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Atletico close to shock deal for Madrid's James
RELATED STORY
Inter to table a club-record fee €83 M fee to close Romelu Lukaku deal, Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe wants Premier League move despite Napoli offer and more, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Liverpool willing to sell Salah as Chelsea sanction Sarri's Juve move
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell Isco for €80 M instead of Napoli target James, Inter bid €80 M plus bonuses for Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe and more, 18 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Lille star Nicolas Pepe set to decide his future imminently 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT FER VAL
3 - 1
 Ferencváros vs Valletta
Europa League 2018-19
Today HAP KAI 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Kairat
Today FEH VAD 11:30 PM Fehérvár vs Vaduz
Today NOR LIE 11:30 PM Norrköping vs Liepāja
Today PIA RIG 11:30 PM Piast Gliwice vs Riga
Today LUZ KI 11:45 PM Luzern vs KÍ
Tomorrow AZ HAC 12:00 AM AZ vs Häcken
Tomorrow JEU VIT 12:00 AM Jeunesse d'Esch vs Vitória Guimarães
Tomorrow GEN VII 12:00 AM Gent vs Viitorul
Tomorrow DAC ATR 12:00 AM DAC vs Atromitos
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us