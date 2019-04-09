×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Argentina boss Scaloni discharged after cycling accident

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Apr 2019, 18:22 IST
LionelScaloni - cropped
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has been discharged from hospital following a cycling accident.

El Pais reported Scaloni had been admitted to the Hospital Universitari Son Espases in Mallorca following the incident on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the 40-year-old's injuries were serious but a short statement posted on Twitter by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed he was on his way home.

"Argentina trainer Lionel Scaloni today suffered an accident while riding his bicycle," the statement read.

"He is currently on his way to his home after a medical discharge."

Scaloni then tweeted to thank well-wishers and posted a picture that showed him wearing a neck brace and sporting dressed facial wounds.

"Thank you very much for the messages received, a couple of stitches and home! Thank you all," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Former Deportivo La Coruna, West Ham and Lazio midfielder Scaloni enjoyed a loan spell at Mallorca towards the end of his playing career and has based himself on the Spanish island in order to keep better tabs on Argentina stars playing in Europe.

Scaloni was initially appointed on an interim basis following Argentina's chaotic World Cup campaign under Jorge Sampaoli last year.

He saw Lionel Messi return to the international fold for last month's friendly matches, although a 3-1 defeat to Venezuela did little to encourage optimism ahead of June's Copa America, where Argentina have been drawn against Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar in Group B.

Omnisport
NEWS
Scaloni insists Aguero relationship is 'perfect' after another Argentina snub
RELATED STORY
Argentina boss Scaloni has no doubts over Messi's Copa America involvlement
RELATED STORY
Messi keen to reignite Argentina career, says Scaloni
RELATED STORY
Scaloni puts Icardi Argentina snub down to striker's 'complicated situation'
RELATED STORY
Scaloni optimistic over Messi's Argentina return: I have a good feeling
RELATED STORY
Scaloni: Argentina's best still to come
RELATED STORY
Scaloni: No more adjectives to describe Messi
RELATED STORY
Messi to start for Argentina after nine-month absence
RELATED STORY
Scaloni: I haven't spoken to Messi for a while
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi to return to Argentina team in games against Venezuela, Czech Republic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us