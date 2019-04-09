Argentina boss Scaloni discharged after cycling accident

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has been discharged from hospital following a cycling accident.

El Pais reported Scaloni had been admitted to the Hospital Universitari Son Espases in Mallorca following the incident on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested the 40-year-old's injuries were serious but a short statement posted on Twitter by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed he was on his way home.

"Argentina trainer Lionel Scaloni today suffered an accident while riding his bicycle," the statement read.

"He is currently on his way to his home after a medical discharge."

El entrenador de @Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, sufrió hoy un accidente sin gravedad mientras conducía su bicicleta. Actualmente se encuentra camino a su domicilio tras el alta médica. pic.twitter.com/gm8VDg7w4y — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) April 9, 2019

Scaloni then tweeted to thank well-wishers and posted a picture that showed him wearing a neck brace and sporting dressed facial wounds.

"Thank you very much for the messages received, a couple of stitches and home! Thank you all," he tweeted.

Muchísimas gracias por los mensajes recibidos,un par de puntos y a casa! Gracias a todos pic.twitter.com/LMJ3jfa6Zp — Lionel Scaloni (@lioscaloni) April 9, 2019

Former Deportivo La Coruna, West Ham and Lazio midfielder Scaloni enjoyed a loan spell at Mallorca towards the end of his playing career and has based himself on the Spanish island in order to keep better tabs on Argentina stars playing in Europe.

Scaloni was initially appointed on an interim basis following Argentina's chaotic World Cup campaign under Jorge Sampaoli last year.

He saw Lionel Messi return to the international fold for last month's friendly matches, although a 3-1 defeat to Venezuela did little to encourage optimism ahead of June's Copa America, where Argentina have been drawn against Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar in Group B.