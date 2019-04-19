Arsenal favourites for Europa League - Marcelino

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 151 // 19 Apr 2019, 04:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcelino looks on during Valencia's clash with Villarreal

Valencia coach Marcelino insists the pressure will be on Arsenal when his side take on the Gunners in the Europa League semi-finals.

Toni Lato and Dani Parejo were on target for Los Che as they saw off Villarreal 2-0 on Thursday to secure a comfortable 5-1 aggregate success in the last eight.

Marcelino had been less than impressed by his side's showing in the first leg, but was rewarded by a dominant display at Mestalla.

A last-four meeting against Arsenal – led by three-time Europa League winner and former Valencia boss Unai Emery – is their reward, and Marcelino insists the Premier League side must be considered as the favourites.

"Arsenal fight to get into the Champions League, with a coach who knows us perfectly, they are one of the favourites," Marcelino told a news conference.

"But anything can happen in the semi-finals. At the same time, [the final in] Baku is a long way away."

Now that's what I call commitment!



THANK YOU to all of our VALENCIANISTAS that braved the cold & rain to come cheer us on #bestfansintheworld pic.twitter.com/VhYqY53V1E — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) April 18, 2019

Valencia endured a difficult start to the campaign, but Marcelino's side sit just three points off the top four in LaLiga, with a Copa del Rey final against Barcelona to come.

"We are proud of the performances of the squad, we are in a semi-final and in a final, and we are one win away from fourth," Marcelino added.

"Winning in Seville [against Real Betis on Sunday] would put us in a very good situation."