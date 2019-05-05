×
Atletico do not lack intensity, says Simeone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    05 May 2019, 02:50 IST
diegosimeone-cropped
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone insisted Atletico Madrid did not lack intensity after they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Espanyol that left rivals Real Madrid with a glimmer of hope of leapfrogging them in the table.

An own goal by Atletico captain Diego Godin on the stroke of half-time set Espanyol on their way and a Borja Iglesias double in the second half ensured the visitors' four-match winning streak ended with a heavy loss.

Atletico need a point from either of their final two fixtures against Sevilla and Levante to make sure they finish second in LaLiga, and Simeone rejected the suggestion that his players failed to show enough urgency at RCDE Stadium.

"I don't think it was a lack of intensity," said Simeone.

"The match was a hard-fought one and it was competitive.

"Both teams were in it until the 60th minute, then that's when things didn't happen for us.

"Although we started the second half well with a good chance for [Alvaro] Morata, Espanyol improved and deserved the win."

Atletico's failure to take the title race down to the wire disappointed their fans, but Simeone defended his side's performance in a division he described as "fantastic".

A runner-up finish would be Atletico's second in as many seasons – something the coach said is a point of pride for his team.

"The Spanish league is fantastic," he said. "So we will try to finish in the best possible position.

"We need one more point to finish second and it's on us to earn it.

"Being in the fight for second is positive and a thing we have to value."

