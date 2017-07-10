Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed star winger Vitolo has signed a new five-year contract to remain at the Liga club.

Vitolo has agreed a new five-year contract at Sevilla, seemingly ending speculation the winger could sign for fellow LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, but club president Jose Castro confirmed they have pulled out of a deal to sign Jordan Amavi.

Despite Atletico being under a transfer ban until January, Vitolo had been expected to sign for the Diego Simeone's side and then join Las Palmas on loan.

But Castro confirmed at a press conference arranged to unveil Ever Banega and Guido Pizarro on Monday that Vitolo has signed a new deal.

"Today you can say that Vitolo is a Sevilla player," Castro told reporters.

"There was a lot of talk and we have heard for many days the colours that Vitolo would wear - and they will be the white and red of Sevilla.

"He is one of the captains of this club, he gives everything on the pitch and we can only have words of praise for him. Sevilla, instead of talking, have acted."

Sevilla's pursuit of Amavi is over, however, with the Aston Villa left-back reportedly failing a medical at the club.

"The only thing I can say is that this transfer is not going to be made because it is impossible," Castro added.

Aston Villa owner and chairman Tony Xia hit out at Sevilla over the cancellation of the proposed deal, which was reported to be worth around £8million.

"JA's medical report was good," Xia wrote on Twitter. "Someone hi-level [at Sevilla] didn't agree with the transfer&found a reason of injury history which is really unfair to JA.

"Very low. I have to say, from a businessman's viewpoint. Credibility and integrity is something very basic."